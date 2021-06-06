Roland Garros 2021: Paula Badosa vs Tamara Zidansek preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (33) Paula Badosa vs Tamara Zidansek

Date: 8 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Paula Badosa vs Tamara Zidansek preview

Paula Badosa advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating 2019 Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova in a tough three-setter on Sunday. The Spaniard will next lock horns with unseeded Slovenian Tamara Zidansek on Tuesday.

Seeded 33, Badosa has made the most of Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the tournament that blew this section of the draw wide open.

The Spaniard, who has won only one Grand Slam match outside Roland Garros, has been in a rich vein of form recently and overcame a mid-match blip against Vondrousova to emerge with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win. The result extended her winning streak to nine matches.

Tamara Zidansek

Her next opponent Tamara Zidansek's dream run in Paris commenced with a hard-fought victory over sixth seed Bianca Andreescu in the opening round. The Slovenian defeated Madison Brengle in straight sets in the second round before coming back from a set down to get past doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova in the third.

On Sunday, Zidansek came up against an in-form Sorana Cirstea, but blitzed the Romanian en route to a straight-sets victory. The win ensured Zidansek became the first ever Slovenian woman to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam.

Paula Badosa vs Tamara Zidansek head-to-head

Pauka Badosa and Tamara Zidansek have never faced each other on the tour, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Paula Badosa vs Tamara Zidansek prediction

Both Paula Badosa and Tamara Zidansek will be playing in a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time so nerves are bound to play a role.

Badosa has had a terrific clay season and is on a nine-match winning streak, making her the slight favourite in this match.

Paula Badosa is on a nine-match winning streak

The Belgrade champion, who reached the semifinals of both Madrid and Charleston 1 this year, will rely on her powerful groundstrokes to keep her opponent on the backfoot.

Badosa's clean hitting from the baseline has been instrumental in her recent success, and she will once again look to take the initiative early.

Meanwhile, Zidansek, who has also been solid from the baseline in this tournament, will look to use her heavy topspin forehands to trouble her opponent. The Slovenian's defense has been a major highlight this week and she will look to engage in long rallies to try and force errors off her opponent's racquet.

Prediction: Paula Badosa to win in three tight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram