Roland Garros 2021: Petra Martic vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (22) Petra Martic vs Camila Giorgi

Date: 31 May 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Match timing: Approx. 7 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 1 pm EST, 10.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Petra Martic vs Camila Giorgi preview

Former quarterfinalist Petra Martic will open her 2021 Roland Garros campaign with a first-round encounter against Camila Giorgi on Monday.

Martic recently joined hands with former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone, and the partnership has yielded immediate results. The Croat is fresh off a first WTA 1000 semifinal in Rome, and will look to carry that momentum into her favorite Slam.

Camila Giorgi

Giorgi, on the other hand, has had to come through a couple of tough losses in her last two main draw appearances. After losing a dramatic four-hour marathon to Sara Sorribes Tormo in Rome, the 29-year-old made it to the last-16 in Parma - but only to taste defeat at the hands of the on-song Coco Gauff.

Giorgi will look to buck the trend of these early exits when she takes on Martic on Monday.

Petra Martic vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Petra Martic and Camila Giorgi, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Petra Martic vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Petra Martic looks to have found her stride just in time for Roland Garros.

Petra Martic had a slow start to the 2021 season, but looks to have found her stride just in time for Roland Garros. She enjoys playing in Paris, where she has managed to put up the strongest Slam showings of her career.

While she possesses a well-rounded game that's well-suited to quicker surfaces too, Martic has quite a few things that work for her on clay. The Croat enjoys coming forward, and her serve can be a big weapon; Martic doesn't always hit the most aces, but is proficient at opening up the court with the kick serve out wide.

Against someone like Camila Giorgi - who plays a gung-ho brand of tennis - Martic will have to rely on her serve to win a few easy points.

Giorgi hasn't necessarily played bad tennis in her last few matches, but has struggled at closing out tight situations. The Italian will need to clean up her act if she wishes to cause at upset in this one.

Prediction: Petra Martic to win in three sets.

