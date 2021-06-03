Roland Garros 2021: Serena Williams vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Serena Williams vs Danielle Collins

Date: 4 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Serena Williams vs Danielle Collins preview

Serena Williams will face Danielle Collins in an all-American third-round clash at Roland Garros on Friday.

Chasing a historic 24th Major title, World No. 8 Serena Williams has been tested in both of her matches so far in Paris. The American dropped a set in her second-round match against Mihaela Buzarnescu, but regrouped quickly to breeze through the decider and avoid an early upset.

Williams, who turns 40 later this year, has not won a Grand Slam since 2017 but remains a top contender in Paris, where she last triumphed in 2015.

In stark contrast to Williams, Danielle Collins had a smooth passage into the third round. Returning to competitive tennis after an eight-week break dating back to the Miami Open in March, Collins was tested in the opening round on Sunday.

But the 27-year-old barely broke sweat in the second round on Wednesday, losing only two games against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalininia to register a spectacular 6-0 6-2 win.

Serena Williams vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Danielle Collins

The only previous meeting between Serena Williams and Danielle Collins came earlier this year at the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne. The match was fiercely contested as both women took a set each, before Williams won the match tiebreak 10-6. Williams thus leads Collins 1-0 in their head-to-head.

Serena Williams vs Danielle Collins prediction

Even though she is quickly approaching the age of 40, Serena Williams' overall game looks as strong and imposing as ever.

If she's in the zone, the American can still dominate any opponent with her powerful groundstrokes. But Williams has struggled to stay focused in matches and has allowed opponents to gain a foothold.

Danielle Collins is the type of player who can take full advantage of any drop in Williams' level and punish her with her groundstrokes. But Collins is very error-prone and susceptible to dips in concentration herself.

This has all the makings of a potential classic. Against the odds, we predict Collins to pull off an upset and bring an early end to Serena Williams' stay in Paris.

Prediction: Danielle Collins to win in three sets

