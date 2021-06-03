Roland Garros 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner
Date: 4 June 2021
Tournament: Roland Garros 2021
Round: Third round (Round of 32)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Red Clay
Prize money: €17,171,108
Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner preview
Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his strong start to his Roland Garros campaign with a resounding straight-sets win over Pedro Martinez in the second round. He will now face big-serving American John Isner in the third round on Friday.
Tsitsipas has played some fine tennis in recent weeks, capturing titles in Monte Carlo and Lyon. He entered Roland Garros with a splendid 16-3 win-loss record on clay and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Isner hasn't played a lot of tennis in 2021, but the American has looked impressive on clay. Wins over the likes of Andrey Rublev and Roberto Bautista Agut in the lead-up to Roland Garros would have filled him with confidence.
He has carried that into the French Open, where he has defeated Sam Querrey and Filip Krajinovic in straight sets en route to the third round.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner head-to-head
John Isner won the first two meetings against Stefanos Tsitsipas but the Greek has since pulled off three straight victories. Thus, Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head 3-2.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner prediction
Stefanos Tsitsipas has made a solid start to his campaign in Paris but he will face his first real test in the third round against John Isner. The American's powerful serve and composure in crunch moments have been the major reasons behind his success on clay this year.
Tsitsipas has also managed to stay solid on serve this week, although he hasn't always kept his cool on the big points. He squandered 10 out of 18 break point opportunities that came his way in the second round against Pedro Martinez and will need to clean up his act against a strong server in Isner.
The Greek is the more powerful player off the ground and will look to attack Isner's second serve. If Tsitsipas can manage to keep the unforced errors in check, he should be able to eke out a win.
Prediction: Stefanos Tsitispas to win in four sets
