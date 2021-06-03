Roland Garros 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner

Date: 4 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his strong start to his Roland Garros campaign with a resounding straight-sets win over Pedro Martinez in the second round. He will now face big-serving American John Isner in the third round on Friday.

Tsitsipas has played some fine tennis in recent weeks, capturing titles in Monte Carlo and Lyon. He entered Roland Garros with a splendid 16-3 win-loss record on clay and is showing no signs of slowing down.

John Isner

Isner hasn't played a lot of tennis in 2021, but the American has looked impressive on clay. Wins over the likes of Andrey Rublev and Roberto Bautista Agut in the lead-up to Roland Garros would have filled him with confidence.

He has carried that into the French Open, where he has defeated Sam Querrey and Filip Krajinovic in straight sets en route to the third round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner head-to-head

John Isner won the first two meetings against Stefanos Tsitsipas but the Greek has since pulled off three straight victories. Thus, Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head 3-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner prediction

Tsitsipas will look to continue his run of good form

Stefanos Tsitsipas has made a solid start to his campaign in Paris but he will face his first real test in the third round against John Isner. The American's powerful serve and composure in crunch moments have been the major reasons behind his success on clay this year.

Tsitsipas has also managed to stay solid on serve this week, although he hasn't always kept his cool on the big points. He squandered 10 out of 18 break point opportunities that came his way in the second round against Pedro Martinez and will need to clean up his act against a strong server in Isner.

The Greek is the more powerful player off the ground and will look to attack Isner's second serve. If Tsitsipas can manage to keep the unforced errors in check, he should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitispas to win in four sets

Please help Sportskeeda improve its tennis coverage. Take a 30-second survey now!

Edited by Arvind Sriram