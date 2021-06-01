Roland Garros 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez

Date: 2 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been looking to make a real statement at a Grand Slam for some time now. Although he did beat 20-time Major winner Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Australian Open this year, he exited the tournament in the following round, losing to Daniil Medvedev.

After a brief lull, Tsitsipas struck a rich vein of form at the beginning of the clay season. The Greek beat top-quality opponents like Andrey Rublev, Dan Evans, Aslan Karatsev, Cristian Garin and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina en route to his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo, and was also one point away from beating Rafael Nadal in Barcelona.

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a backhand

He headed to Roland Garros after winning the title in Lyon and dismissed Jeremy Chardy in straight sets in his opener. Tsitsipas was tested by the veteran Frenchman, especially in the first set, which the Greek claimed 8-6 in the tiebreak.

Tsitsipas kept his foot on the gas and ultimately sealed a 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-1 win to advance to the second round, where he will face Spain's Pedro Martinez on Wednesday.

Martinez, who is ranked 103 in the world, is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career. The 23-year-old reached the third round of a Major for the first time at the 2021 Australian Open, beating Emil Ruusuvuori and Yoshihito Nishioka before exiting the tournament at the hands of Dusan Lajovic.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

The second-round match in Paris will be the first-ever meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Pedro Martinez, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Pedro Martinez

Stefanos Tsitsipas has played some top-notch tennis over the last few months, characterized by his impressive footwork and aggressive ball-striking. The Greek has also made improvements in his return game, taking the ball early on his forehand or patiently knocking it back into play off his backhand.

Pedro Martinez doesn't possess Tsitsipas' range of groundstrokes. The Spaniard is impressive in terms of court coverage, but does not have too many weapons to threaten Tsitsipas with. Martinez also has an underwhelming serve, which will likely be put to the sword by the Greek on Wednesday.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

