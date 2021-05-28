Roland Garros 2021: Victoria Azarenka vs Svetlana Kuznetsova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (15) Victoria Azarenka vs Svetlana Kuznetsova

Date: 30 May 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Victoria Azarenka vs Svetlana Kuznetsova preview

15th seed Victoria Azarenka opens her Roland Garros 2021 campaign on Sunday against former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in a blockbuster battle between two Grand Slam winners.

Former World No. 1 Azarenka has arrived in Paris with little to no preparation on clay this year. A back injury has ravaged Azarenka's 2021 season, limiting her to just two matches on the red dirt.

With question marks surrounding her fitness, the 2013 French Open semifinalist has a monumental challenge ahead of her, especially against a first-round opponent who thrives on clay.

Svetlana Kuznetsova

Svetlana Kuznetsova might be a fading force on the WTA Tour, but her claycourt pedigree makes her a dangerous proposition. The 35-year-old has fond memories of Roland Garros, having lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen in 2009.

But the World No. 40 hasn't had the best of seasons leading up to Roland Garros. After a semifinal appearance in St. Petersburg, the Russian sat out the clay swing and will enter the French Open on a two-match losing streak.

Victoria Azarenka vs Svetlana Kuznetsova head-to-head

Victoria Azarenka leads Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4 in their head-to-head, having won their last five matches.

The Russian, however, has a 2-1 edge over Azarenka on clay. Kuznetsova won their French Open encounter in 2008 and in Rome the following year, while Azarenka tasted success in Madrid in 2012.

Victoria Azarenka vs Svetlana Kuznetsova prediction

Victoria Azarenka

By dint of her ranking and consistent performances in the past year, World No. 16 Victoria Azarenka is the favorite to come through this clash. The Belarusian has enjoyed the upper hand in this rivalry since 2012 and hasn't conceded a set during that stretch.

Azarenka's brutal returns and precise groundstrokes have proven difficult for the Russian to deal with in the past. By taking the ball early, the two-time Australian Open champion can rob Kuznetsova of time to hit her topspin forehands.

However, this time around things might not be so simply. It remains to be seen if the Belarusian has managed to recover fully from her back injury. If Azarenka's footwork and movement are impacted, it will open the door for the Russian to make in-roads into the Belarusian's game.

That said, once Azarenka settles into the match, she should have enough firepower to douse the challenge of the Russian.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in three sets.