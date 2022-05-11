Roland Garros 2022: 4 incredible feats Novak Djokovic could achieve this year

Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of the sport, with 20 Grand Slam titles and a record 37 Masters 1000 crowns under his belt.

After a stellar 2021 season in which he fell one victory short of completing the Calendar Slam, the World No. 1 was expected to improve and build on 2021 this year and set new records.

That's not how things have panned out, though. He was not allowed to defend his title at the Australian Open this year due to his vaccination status. He couldn't compete in Indian Wells and Miami for the same reason.

Making his season debut in Dubai, the Serb lost to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals. He then tumbled out of the Monte-Carlo Masters following a second-round loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He bounced back with a run to the final of the Serbia Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev in three sets.

The Serb looks to have rediscovered his mojo in Madrid, reeling off consecutive straight-sets wins either side of a walkover against old foe Andy Murray. After losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in a third-set tie-break in the semifinals, Djokovic shifted his focus to the Rome Masters, where he downed Aslan Karatsev in straight sets in his opener.

A deep run in the Italian capital would hold him in good stead ahead of Roland Garros, where the Serb is the defending champion.

Apart from a successful title defense, there are a few milestones Djokovic can achieve at the French Open later this month. Here's a look at four of them:

#1 Become 1st player to reach 7 finals at every Major

Novak Djokovic has been a solid performer in all four Grand Slam tournaments, winning at least 75 matches at each venue.

At Roland Garros last year, he toppled 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semifinals en route to his second title in Paris. In the process, he became the first player to beat the Spaniard twice on the terre battue.

Nadal's first Roland Garros defeat against Djokovic came in the 2015 quarterfinals, which marked the first time Nadal lost in straight sets at the French Open.

Djokovic is now on the cusp of more history in Paris. If he reaches the final this year, it will make him the first player to reach seven finals in all four Majors. He has reached nine title matches at the Australian Open, six at Roland Garros, seven at Wimbledon and nine at the US Open.

#2 1st player to reach 32 Grand Slam singles finals

Novak Djokovic at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Three

Novak Djokovic had a banner year in 2021, winning three Grand Slam titles. He reached a record-equalling 31st Grand Slam final at Flushing Meadows last year, moving level with Roger Federer.

Having missed the Australian Open this year due to his unvaccinated status, the Serb has the chance to reach a record 32nd Major final at Roland Garros.

Djokovic has won two of his six previous title matches at the claycourt Major, winning the title in 2016 and 2021.

#3 Win a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open - Day 14

Novak Djokovic won his fifth title at Wimbledon last year to move level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (20) atop the all-time Grand Slam men's singles title leaderboard.

Just a few weeks later at the US Open, he was on the cusp of history, as he stood a win away from a record 21st Grand Slam singles title. However, the Serb lost in straight sets to Medvedev before Nadal took the lead by winning his 21st Major at this year's Australian Open.

Djokovic now has the chance to move level with his great rival by successfully defending his title at Roland Garros.

#4 Become first player to win a triple career Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic created history at Roland Garros last year, becoming the first player in the Open Era to achieve the double career Grand Slam.

Djokovic's 20 Major titles include nine Australian Opens, two Roland Garros, six Wimbledon titles and three US Opens. He could now create yet more history at the claycourt Major.

If the World No. 1 goes all the way in Paris this year, he'll become the first player to win an unprecedented triple career Grand Slam - winning every Major at least thrice.

To put that into context, in the Open Era, only Rafael Nadal has won every Major at least twice. Apart from the Spaniard and Djokovic, only Rod Laver, Andre Agassi and Roger Federer have won all four Grand Slam tournaments at least once.

