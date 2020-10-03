Roland Garros: Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner

Date: 4 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Match timing: Approx. 2 pm CEST, 5.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner preview

Alexander Zverev plays a forehand.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev will be looking to amass a career-third quarterfinals appearance at the French Open but will have to beat fast-rising Jannik Sinner to reach the last eight at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The World No.7 did not play a competitive match leading up to the French Open, choosing to rest after his 2020 US Open campaign. As a consequence of less match practice, Zverev's game in Paris has been understandably shaky.

But the German has enjoyed immense confidence this year, having done exceptionally well at the Major events this year. The 23-year-old had been struggling to reach the second week of Slams prior to 2020 but has done well to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open and the final of the US Open.

Zverev took this belief into his third-round encounter against former semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato. While the German had been slow to get off the blocks against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the previous round, he was in his range from the start this time around.

Zverev hammered his Italian opponent 6-1 in the first set as he played some aggressive tennis. The sixth seed would eventually wrap up the match in straight sets, hitting 31 winners past his opponent.

NextGen star Jannik Sinner is through to the fourth round of the French Open without dropping a set so far, as he made easy work of Argentina's Federico Coria in his third-round match.

Playing in his first Roland Garros, Sinner has registered his best result in Slams in his young career. This was a much-needed result for the Italian teenager, who had a breakout season in 2019 but has struggled to perform at the same level so far in 2020 due to fitness issues.

In fact, the World No.75 scored consecutive main draw wins for the first time this season at the Rome Masters three weeks ago, where he defeated France's Benoit Paire and upset World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the round-of-16.

Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

The two youngsters have never played each other before on the tour, so the head-to-head between Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner is currently 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Jannik Sinner hits a backhand.

Zverev was at his tournament-best against Cecchinato, having shown some all-court prowess in what was a straightforward victory. Zverev's serve has been the most crucial for him; he has the ability to hit weighty, big serves to keep his opponents at bay when his groundstrokes are failing to do the damage.

Usually, the German starts hitting a big ball on his forehand midway through the match, meaning that he needs to settle into his rhythm in matches.

Sinner, on the other hand, is a player who likes to fire on all cylinders right from the start. The Italian has an impeccable cross-court backhand and times the ball incredibly well off both wings. The youngster also doesn't overly depend on his forehand groundstrokes to get on top of rallies, just like his fourth-round opponent.

The only thing to worry for Sinner will be his physical conditioning - he has stumbled in getting across the finishing line at times.

If Sinner's durability suffers in a potentially long match, Zverev will more-or-less be guaranteed to go through as he has done well to win five-set matches in the past.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in five sets