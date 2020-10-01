Roland Garros: Alexander Zverev vs Marco Cecchinato preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev vs Marco Cecchinato

Date: 2 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel: India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Alexander Zverev vs Marco Cecchinato preview

Alexander Zverev hits a forehand.

World No. 7 Alexander Zverev will be looking to continue his run in Paris when he takes on former semifinalist Marco Cecchinato in his third-round match at Roland Garros on Friday.

The German didn't play any tournaments leading up to the French Open, deciding to recover from the toil of his US Open campaign, which saw him finishing as the runner-up at the event.

Zverev has not played the best tennis since the tour resumption but has shown a lot of mental fortitude to stay in matches when he is misfiring. This was the case in his first-round match against Austria's Dennis Novak, who served for the first set before the World No.7 made a comeback to win in straight sets.

Zverev has shown a knack for playing unnecessary five-set thrillers at Roland Garros in the past, and he lived up to his notoriety when he was stretched to five sets by France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert yesterday.

Having been blanked in the first set 6-2, Zverev showed some grit to overcome a dreadful start and 10 double faults to eventually win a fluctuating five-set match that lasted around 4 hours.

Advertisement

World No.110 Marco Cecchinato has had a bit of resurgence in Paris this year, as the Italian beat 25th seed Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the first round. The first-round win was Cecchinato's first Slam victory since his run to the semifinals of the French Open in 2018.

Cecchinato went one better in his second-round match, where he beat claycourt specialist Juan Ignacio Londero to reach the third round.

Cecchinato had made the semifinals two years ago, having beat then-12-time Major winner Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals before losing to Dominic Thiem.

Alexander Zverev vs Marco Cecchinato head-to-head

Alexander Zverev beat Marco Cecchinato earlier this year in Melbourne.

Alexander Zverev leads Marco Cecchinato by a margin of 1-0 in the head-to-head. Their only encounter came in the first round of the Australian Open this year, where Zverev won in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Marco Cecchinato prediction

Marco Cecchinato in action.

The World No.7 possess the ability to hammer high, deep groundstrokes off his forehand when he is on-song. But since 2018, Zverev has struggled to grab the initiative in the rallies with his forehand, but his sublime footwork and technique still allow him to stand his ground from the baseline.

Cecchinato plays more freely than Zverev, but that exposes him to more unforced errors than his younger opponent as well. The Italian has a stunning single-handed backhand, which will be put to the test against Zverev's two-handed backhand in cross-court rallies.

He also likes surprising his opponents with disguised drop-shots and if Zverev hits his shots too short, the German might find himself being given the run-around by the versatile Italian.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in five sets