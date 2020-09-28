Roland Garros: Alison Riske vs Julia Goerges preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Alison Riske vs Julia Goerges

Date: 29 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Alison Riske vs Julia Goerges preview

Number 19 seed Alison Riske will face the unseeded Julia Goerges on Tuesday in the opening round of the 2020 French Open.

Since reaching the Round of 16 at the Australian Open, Alison Riske's 2020 has gone copiously south. The American has won only one of her four matches since the trip Down Under. In her home grand slam, Riske suffered a shocking second-round defeat at the hands of Ann Li, where she won only three games in the match.

The 30-year-old's troubles don't seem to be ending anytime soon, as she has never quite got going on clay. Riske lost her opening match in Rome, after having led by a set. A quarter-finalist at last year's Wimbledon, Riske has never come close to producing the same performance in the French capital, winning only one main draw match in Roland Garros six appearances.

Germany's Julia Goerges has a much better record on clay compared to her opponent. The 31-year-old reached the Round of 16 at Roland Garros in 2018 and won her first two WTA titles on clay.

Julia Goerges

However, the German's recent form is as bad, and she has won only 50% of her matches this year. Goerges has played only one match since the lockdown, in Rome, and it doesn't present a pretty picture about her form as she was able to win only one game in the entire match.

Alison Riske vs Julia Goerges head-to-head

The head-to-head between Alison Riske and Julia Goerges is dead even and currently stands at 2-2.

Riske stood tall in their recent meetings winning in straight sets in Dubai 2019 and in three sets after losing the first earlier this year in Melbourne.

Alison Riske vs Julia Goerges prediction

In their recent meeting at the Australian Open, Alison Riske got the better of Julia Goerges by being the calmer, less erratic player of the two. The American hit almost as many winners as her opponent while making less than half the unforced errors.

Riske beat Goerges at the Australian Open.

Riske employs a style tailor-made for grass courts, with calm but aggressive flatter strokes angling the ball to a winner rather than out-muscling her opponent. That doesn't often work on clay, where good movers can easily chase down her balls. However, the American can hit strong backhands with the down-the-line backhand being one of her weapons. Riske is also good at finishing points at the net.

Julia Goerges is certainly the more powerful of the two, generating a huge amount of topspin on her forehands, which can often be unplayable, shooting through the court. However, her backhand can be vulnerable in rallies, inviting the opponent to step forward and take control.

Goerges' ability and power to hit through the court even with the heavier balls at this year's French Open make her the favorite. But if she starts spraying unforced errors like in their match in Australia, Riske will be there to capitalize.

Prediction: Julia Goerges to win in three sets