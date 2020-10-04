Roland Garros: Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: 5 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Match timing: 11 am CEST, 2.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Also check out: The Complete French Open 2020 Schedule

Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics preview

No. 13 seed Andrey Rublev has just gotten better as the French Open has progressed.

After going two sets down in his opening encounter against Sam Querrey, Rublev mounted an impressive comeback to overturn the deficit and beat the American. The Russian then had a tricky match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, which he won 7-5, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Rublev's best performance, however, came against former Wimbledon and US Open finalist Kevin Anderson in the third round. The 22-year-old looked in phenomenal touch against the South African, cruising to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Rublev is one of the most in-form players in the world right now, having come into Paris after winning his first ATP 500 title at Hamburg over World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

RUBLEV ROARS 🦁



Andrey Rublev claims his first ATP 500 title, defeating Tsitsipas in Hamburg! pic.twitter.com/NGlyCHBOkA — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 27, 2020

His next opponent, World No. 63 Marton Fucsovics, has had a dream run in Paris so far.

Fucsovics was up against No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev in the first round, a match most thought he would lose. But the Hungarian put up an excellent performance to win 6-4, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-1 and extend Medvedev's winless run at Roland Garros.

Advertisement

Fucsovics was solid in the second round against Albert Ramos Vinolas as well, clinching a straight-sets victory without much fuss. The 28-year-old followed this up with another strong showing in the next match, this time against Thiago Monteiro.

Fucsovics will be making his second fourth-round appearance at a Major in 2020 against Rublev, after the Australian Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Andrey Rublev and Marton Fucsovics have met once on tour before, with Fucsovics leading the head-to-head 1-0. The match took place at the 2017 Davis Cup, where the Hungarian triumphed 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 6-3.

Marton Fucsovics has a positive head-to-head record against Andrey Rublev

The duo had also met in the qualifiers at Barcelona 2016, where Fucsovics beat Rublev 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 6-3.

Both matches were played on clay.

Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Andrey Rublev has been brilliant on clay this season, winning nine out of 10 matches so far. The Russian's biggest weapon is his strong and accurate forehand, which he can fire into any part of the court. He's also served well at Roland Garros this year, smacking 41 aces so far.

But Marton Fucsovics will be confident ahead of this encounter, courtesy his positive record against Rublev. The Hungarian's only ATP title has come on clay so far, which points to his effectiveness on the surface.

Advertisement

Fucsovics himself has a big forehand that he uses to deploy his aggressive playing style. Rublev, however, seems to be peaking at the right time in the tournament; it will be difficult for Fucsovics to withstand the Russian's firepower.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in five sets.