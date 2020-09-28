Roland Garros: Andrey Rublev vs Sam Querrey preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020 

Match details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Sam Querrey

Date: 29 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Andrey Rublev vs Sam Querrey preview

Andrey Rublev will take on American Sam Querrey in the first round of the 2020 French Open on Tuesday.

Rublev, the No. 13 seed at Roland Garros, is in the form of his life at the moment. The 22-year-old stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Hamburg on Sunday, clinching his maiden ATP 500 title with a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win.

It was a major coup for the Russian, who outclassed World No. 6 Tsitsipas in the crunch moments of the game to win his third title of 2020. Needless to say, he will now be coming to Paris full of confidence and hope.

While Sam Querrey has made it to a Grand Slam quarterfinal four times in his career, his record at the French Open isn't great. He's made just one appearance in the Round of 32 in Paris, while losing eight encounters in the first round.

Querrey has a paltry win percentage of 29% at Roland Garros. Additionally, he's been in mediocre form of late, losing in the first round of every competition he's played in since the resumption of tennis.

Andrey Rublev vs Sam Querrey head-to-head

Andrey Rublev and Sam Querrey have met thrice on tour so far, with the Russian leading the head-to-head 2-1.

Querrey came out on top in their first encounter at Wimbledon last year. However, Rublev has got the better of the 32-year-old in two hard-court fixtures since then, winning in straight sets in Winston-Salem and Adelaide.

The duo have not locked horns on clay yet.

Andrey Rublev vs Sam Querrey prediction

While Sam Querrey has a lot more experience than Andrey Rublev, the American is not the favorite going into this encounter. Right from the head-to-head to the rankings to recent form, Rublev has pretty much everything going his way ahead of the game.

Sam Querrey's current form is a big concern

Rublev's offensive shot-making from the baseline will not be easy for the American to deal with, nor will the Russian's speedy footwork. However, Querrey will hope that he can win a few quick points through his big and accurate serve.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.