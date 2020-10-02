Roland Garros: Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur

Date: 3 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports Select/Disney + Hotstar VIP

Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur preview

Ons Jabeur at the 2020 French Open.

Eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka looks to strengthen her bid to go deep into the Roland Garros this year as she faces Ons Jabeur in the third round of the tournament on Saturday.

Despite an underwhelming American hardcourt season, Sabalenka came into the tournament in relatively good form, making a strong start to her clay season with a semifinal finish in Strasbourg.

The Belarusian has displayed fluctuating form over the past few years, but she won her first title of the year in Doha before the lockdown and looks to end the season well in the final few months. Despite being handed a relatively complicated draw in Paris so far, she has not faltered even once, winning in straight sets against Daria Kasatkina and Jessica Pegula.

The 22-year-old faces off against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the French capital, who despite having a decent start to the season, has played out some wildly unpredictable results after the lockdown so far.

A relatively good American hardcourt season was followed by an unlikely first-round defeat at the hands of Coco Gauff at the Italian Open in Rome. However, Jabeur bounced back from her poor start on the red dirt, first overturning a one-set deficit against Zarina Diyas, and then convincingly blowing past Nao Hibino 7-6 6-4 in the second round.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

The meeting in Paris is the first between Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur, so the head-to-head between the pair stands at 0-0. Both players are in the top 50 of the world rankings, and World No. 12 Sabalenka is higher than Jabeur, who is ranked 35th.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2020 French Open.

Their similar playing styles and current form makes this matchup and interesting and unpredictable one, but Aryna Sabalenka may be the slight favourite given her results on the red dirt in Strasbourg one week ago.

The Belarusian plays a big all-out-attack game full of massive flat groundstrokes and winners off both wings, but she is also extremely error-prone. Ons Jabeur will look to take advantage of that fact by putting her under pressure in long rallies at crucial points in the game.

That is not to say that Jabeur, who has a similar big-hitting style of play, does not have the tendency to make errors herself. In their second round matches alone, the pair made a combined 64 unforced errors, making this a matchup of not only similar strengths but similar weaknesses as well.

Despite having a threatening first-serve, both players are not that consistent with their shots, and Sabalenka being the superior returner, may have the advantage as the pair face their biggest tests of the tournament so far.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets