Roland Garros: Barbora Strycova vs Varvara Lepchenko preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Fixture: (32) Barbora Strycova vs (Q) Varvara Lepchenko

Date: 27th September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Barbora Strycova vs Varvara Lepchenko preview

In a battle of the veterans, 32nd seed Barbora Strycova meets the American qualifier Varvara Lepchenko on Sunday in her quest for a place in the second round of the 2020 French Open.

World No. 37 Barbora Strycova has managed to get the last women's singles seeding for Roland Garros this year but it has been the doubles where she has shone the whole year. In doubles matches, the 34-year-old Czech is currently placed at No. 2 in the world rankings and has tasted glory in as many as four tournaments - Brisbane, Dubai, Doha and Rome.

In contrast, she has a shabby 4-7 win-loss record for the year in singles. However, it is interesting to note that three out of her four wins this season have come over players ranked above her including Johanna Konta, Petra Martic and Amanda Anisimova.

And that is what makes her dangerous. Strycova is a highly experienced campaigner who might not be as consistent now as she was when she reached a career-high No. 16 in 2017. But with her intelligent sense of the court and her variety, she does possess the ability to outsmart big-hitters.

She faces familiar foe and fellow 34-year-old Varvara Lepchenko who is currently languishing at the 183rd position in singles. The southpaw has been as high as No. 19 in 2012, which was the same year she reached the fourth round of the French Open.

With a nail-biting three-set win over 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone on her way to the Round of 16, Lepchenko gave a fine exhibition of her ball-striking and her fighting spirit.

Lepchenko showed flashes of that brilliance against Xiaodi You, Anhelina Kalinina and Dalma Galfi to come through the qualifying without dropping a set.

Barbora Strycova vs Varvara Lepchenko head-to-head

Barbora Strycova and Varvara Lepchenko have faced off against each other thrice with Strycova holding a 2-1 edge in their rivalry.

The first meeting that happened on the claycourts of Madrid in 2015 went in favour of the Czech. Strycova won that match 6-4, 6-2 in commanding fashion. A change of surface could not bring any change in fortunes for Lepchenko in their next showdown on the hardcourts of Toronto that same year. Strycova once again put up an impressive display for a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Varvara Lepchenko

However, Lepchenko did finally get the better of Barbora Strycova in their last meeting in 2015 which was at Cincinnati. Lepchenko had to dig deep to see off the Czech in a gritty 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(6) win.

Barbora Strycova vs Varvara Lepchenko prediction

Having had three solid wins in qualifying, Varvara Lepchenko has already got a measure of the different conditions and the new balls at Roland Garros. The American will likely be ready for the challenge in this first-round showdown.

However, the American has failed to string together more than one main draw win on the WTA Tour all year, which could come back to haunt her even if she makes a bright start. The serve-and-volley exponent, Strycova will look to use her finesse and fine footwork to throw Lepchenko off the track once the latter's level drops.

Prediction: Strycova to win in three sets