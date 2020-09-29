Roland Garros: Benoit Paire vs Federico Coria preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Benoit Paire vs Federico Coria

Date: 30 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports Select / Disney + Hotstar VIP

Advertisement

Benoit Paire vs Federico Coria preview

France's Benoit Paire will take on Argentina’s Federico Coria in the second round of the 2020 French Open on Wednesday.

The World No. 23 has been grappling with the after-effects of COVID-19 lately, enduring a turbulent few weeks that left him mentally drained. But Paire surprised the fans and experts alike with his showing in the first round against Soonwoo Kwon.

The Frenchman won the match without dropping a set, and that too against an opponent who had looked dangerous when the draw was released.

Paire had not been at his best physically before this week, which had forced him to retire midway at Hamburg and Cincinnati. He had been complaining of dizziness and fatigue, but fortunately for him he faced no such issues in the first round at Roland Garros.

Paire played something close to his usual brand of tennis on Monday as he unleashed 33 winners against the South Korean. His first serve also held firm for most of the match, giving him the advantage going into the return games.

Federico Coria on the other hand had to play three tight sets to overcome Jason Jung in his first-round match. But the 28-year-old Argentine has shown considerable improvement this year, and is making his second consecutive second-round appearance after the US Open.

Federico Coria

Coria also had a very good showing at Rome, where he won four matches including the qualifiers. He managed to notch up impressive wins over Damir Dzumhur and Jan-Lennard Struff in the Italian capital.

The Argentine showed exemplary claycourt skills against Jung on Monday, as he withstood a barrage of winners from the American. A similar defensive performance against Benoit Paire will no doubt hold him in good stead during the match.

Benoit Paire vs Federico Coria head-to-head

The head-to-head between Benoit Paire and Federico Coria currently stands at 0-0; this will be their first meeting on tour.

Benoit Paire vs Federico Coria prediction

Benoit Paire

This match-up would greatly depend on the mentality that Benoit Paire brings to the court. Known for his mercurial temperament, Paire has the uncanny ability to disgust and delight at the same time.

While he did entertain his fans with his play against Kwon, there were still several areas in his game that were lacking in conviction. The Frenchman gifted several points to his opponent through unforced errors and weak serves.

Something like that could prove costly against Federico Coria, who is a more experienced claycourter compared to Kwon. That said, if Paire continues his form or even manages to improve upon it, he should make it to the third round.

Prediction: Benoit Paire to win in five sets.