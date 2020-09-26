Roland Garros: Benoit Paire vs Soonwoo Kwon preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Benoit Paire vs Soonwoo Kwon

Date: 27 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First-round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Match timing: TBD

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports Select | France - Eurosport / france.tv sport | South Korea - jtbc golf & sports

Benoit Paire vs Soonwoo Kwon preview

Mercurial Frenchman Benoit Paire will begin his campaign at the 2020 French Open against South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon.

Paire has had a tumultuous few weeks which has seen him test positive multiple times for COVID-19. While it’s unclear if he has recovered entirely, the Frenchman did test negative on Friday.

Benoit Paire has also seen his temperament and game run haywire in the past few tournaments. The 31-year-old gave a walkover in the opening round at both Cincinnati and Hamburg. At Rome, Paire was given a sound thrashing by the highly-rated Jannik Sinner during which he displayed an unusual amount of dissent.

Soonwoo Kwon

It remains to be seen if at all the Frenchman has recovered in time for his opening round clash against Soonwoo Kwon. Paire had been complaining of dizziness at Hamburg which indicates that he may still be reeling in the aftermath of the COVID-19 infection.

Soonwoo Kwon is a fast-improving player who likes to take the game to his opponent. He was particularly impressive against Denis Shapovalov at the US Open where he even took a set off the Canadian.

Kwon has all the attributes to be a future success and he will be looking to garner as much top-level experience as he can from this Grand Slam event.

The unpredictability of Paire would arguably be Kwon’s biggest opponent during this match. While the Frenchman can be petulant and lack sportsman spirit at times, he does have the ability to do well on this surface.

On the other hand, the South Korean is most comfortable on hard-courts and does not seem to enjoy the brick dust.

Benoit Paire vs Soonwoo Kwon head-to-head

The head-to-head between Benoit Paire and Soonwoo Kwon is currently at 0-0 as they are yet to face each other on the tour.

Benoit Paire vs Soonwoo Kwon prediction

Benoit Paire

Soonwoo Kwon may not see his groundstrokes enjoy as much success on clay as it does on hard-courts, but his excellent movement will give him an added advantage against Paire.

To put it bluntly, Benoit Paire has been playing some v poor tennis recently. While much of it can be attributed to his contraction of COVID-19, there have also been persistent questions about the Frenchman’s frame of mind in recent times.

Kwon is quite strong off both wings and can easily hit through Paire who has been very sluggish in his recent matches. That, coupled with his prowess at the net, should help the South Korean get the better of Benoit Paire.

However, if the latter is fit and turns up with a positive frame of mind, he does possess a few tricks up his sleeve that can hurt Kwon.

Prediction: Soonwoo Kwon to win in four sets