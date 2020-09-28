Roland Garros: Christina McHale vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Christina McHale vs (22) Karolina Muchova

Date: 28 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Match timing: 1 pm CEST, 4:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Christina McHale vs Karolina Muchova preview

22nd seed Karolina Muchova will be keen to get her 2020 French Open campaign off to a flying start when she faces unseeded American Christina McHale on Monday.

Muchova made it to the round of 16 at the US Open last month – her best performance at Flushing Meadows. However, barring the US Open, the 24-year-old has failed to cross the second round of any tournament this year.

She hasn't had any preparation on clay ahead of the French Open and it remains to be seen if she can adapt quickly.

Muchova qualified for the main draw at Roland Garros for the first time last year and advanced to the second round, and she will be hoping to make a deeper run this time around.

Christina McHale has also had a tough time in the last few weeks, winning just one out of her three claycourt matches this year. She did make it to the last 16 at Cincinnati though and will hope to recapture some of that form in Paris.

Christina McHale vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

McHale and Muchova have never faced off on tour so their head-to-head is tied at 0-0.

Christina McHale vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Both Muchova and McHale are capable of injecting serious power into their groundstrokes

Karolina Muchova is an extremely powerful striker of the tennis ball and is capable of smacking winners from any part of the court. She has plenty of variety in her game and often advances to the net to finish points off quickly.

McHale too has a powerful forehand and good foot speed but her lack of variety means she can come unstuck when her game is not firing on all cylinders. Ultimately, Muchova should have enough firepower to come through unscathed.

Prediction: Karolina Muchova to win in three sets