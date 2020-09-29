Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan

Date: 30 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan preview

Teenager Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff pulled off a major upset in the first round of Roland Garros 2020, knocking out No.9 seed Johanna Konta in straight sets.

Making her debut in Paris, the 16-year-old announced herself at the tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

The American youngster was knocked out in the first and second rounds at the US Open and the Italian Open respectively in the last two weeks. Gauff seems to have put those performances behind her, focusing completely on Roland Garros.

Gauff had a phenomenal Grand Slam debut in Wimbledon last year, where she made it to the fourth round. She followed that up with another Round of 16 appearance in this year's Australian Open.

She has an overall win-loss record of 8-4 in Grand Slams at the moment.

Qualifier Martina Trevisan also had a solid game in the first round against Camila Giorgi, before the latter retired midway through the second set. This was Trevisan's maiden appearance in the main draw at Roland Garros.

The Italian lost her first set in the opening round of the French Open qualifiers, but has not lost a single set since.

Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan head-to-head

Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan have not faced off on tour so far. Their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan prediction

Gauff's powerful and fast serve is one of her biggest weapons. She won 73% of her first-serve points and 59% of her second-serve points against Konta.

Both her forehand and backhand wings are also very potent. The 16-year-old is an exciting all-round player.

Martina Trevisan made it to the doubles final at Palermo last month

Trevisan, meanwhile, has a phenomenal backhand. The southpaw can hit both sides of the court with her two-handed backhand and can generate serious pace on it.

Her return can also be difficult to manoeuvre around, particularly since it comes in deep at a high pace. This game is sure to be be a close encounter.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.