Roland Garros: Cristian Garin vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Cristian Garin vs Philipp Kohlschreiber

Date: 29 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Cristian Garin vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview

Cristian Garin, the 20th seed at the French Open, has had a solid year so far. He won two titles in February – both on clay – and after the resumption of the tour made it to the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open.

Garin was beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the encounter at Hamburg last week, but not before he stretched the World No. 6 to three sets. Needless to say, the Chilean will be coming to Paris feeling optimistic.

All five of Garin's ATP singles finals have been on clay so far, and he has won four of them.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, meanwhile, has struggled to find form over the last few weeks. The 36-year-old has lost in the first round at the last three tournaments he's participated in, and he has a concerning win-loss ratio of 2-6 in 2020.

Cristian Garin vs Philipp Kohlschreiber head-to-head

Garin and Kohlschreiber have not met on tour so far. They go into this game with their head-to-head standing at 0-0.

Cristian Garin vs Philipp Kohlschreiber prediction

Cristian Garin is a strong favorite heading into this encounter. The 24-year-old has been in impressive touch of late, particularly on clay courts. The Chilean's never-give-up mentality has also been quite evident in his young career so far.

The biggest challenge before Philipp Kohlschreiber will be to match Cristian Garin's endurance

Garin fights for every point and has won multiple matches in his career after saving match points. His fitness and dogged attitude will be particularly useful on the testing clay courts of Roland Garros.

Philipp Kohlschreiber on his part is a solid hitter of the tennis ball and can maintain consistent accuracy on his groundstrokes. But all things considered, Garin would be feeling pretty good about his chances to reach the second round.

Prediction: Cristian Garin to win in four sets.