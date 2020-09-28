Roland Garros: Cristian Garin vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details
Fixture: Cristian Garin vs Philipp Kohlschreiber
Date: 29 September 2020
Tournament: Roland Garros 2020
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: Approx €38,000,000
Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Cristian Garin vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview
Cristian Garin, the 20th seed at the French Open, has had a solid year so far. He won two titles in February – both on clay – and after the resumption of the tour made it to the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open.
Garin was beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the encounter at Hamburg last week, but not before he stretched the World No. 6 to three sets. Needless to say, the Chilean will be coming to Paris feeling optimistic.
All five of Garin's ATP singles finals have been on clay so far, and he has won four of them.
Philipp Kohlschreiber, meanwhile, has struggled to find form over the last few weeks. The 36-year-old has lost in the first round at the last three tournaments he's participated in, and he has a concerning win-loss ratio of 2-6 in 2020.
Cristian Garin vs Philipp Kohlschreiber head-to-head
Garin and Kohlschreiber have not met on tour so far. They go into this game with their head-to-head standing at 0-0.
Cristian Garin vs Philipp Kohlschreiber prediction
Cristian Garin is a strong favorite heading into this encounter. The 24-year-old has been in impressive touch of late, particularly on clay courts. The Chilean's never-give-up mentality has also been quite evident in his young career so far.
Garin fights for every point and has won multiple matches in his career after saving match points. His fitness and dogged attitude will be particularly useful on the testing clay courts of Roland Garros.
Philipp Kohlschreiber on his part is a solid hitter of the tennis ball and can maintain consistent accuracy on his groundstrokes. But all things considered, Garin would be feeling pretty good about his chances to reach the second round.
Prediction: Cristian Garin to win in four sets.Published 28 Sep 2020, 17:21 IST