Roland Garros: Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: 28 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Match timing: 6 pm CEST, 9:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev will begin his 2020 French Open campaign against unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics on Monday.

Medvedev has historically struggled on clay, especially at Roland Garros. He defeated Novak Djokovic at Monte Carlo last year and reached the final in Barcelona, but the Russian has only 10 match wins on this surface. His record on the Parisian clay is woeful, having failed to win a main draw match in three appearances.

His preparation for this year's French Open was far from ideal as he lost his opening match in Hamburg last week, managing just seven games against Ugo Humbert.

However, the new balls being used at the French Open are expected to suit his playing style, raising hopes of a strong showing this year.

Marton Fucsovics has troubled top players in the past

Marton Fucsovics also hasn't had much success in the French capital, winning only one main draw match in two appearances. The Hungarian's problems will be magnified by the fact that he hasn't played a warm-up tournament on clay in the lead up to the French Open, having arrived in Paris straight from New York.

However, the World No. 61's only title on the ATP Tour came on clay back in 2018. Fucsovics has proven to be a challenging opponent for top players in the past and he will fancy his chances of taking down Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

The head-to-head between Daniil Medvedev and Marton Fucsovics currently stands at 3-0 in favor of the Russian.

Fucsovics took a set off Medvedev in their only clay-court meeting in Monte Carlo two years ago but lost in three sets. Their most recent meeting came in the final at Sofia last year which Medvedev won comfortably.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Medvedev believes the new balls at the French Open give him an advantage

Daniil Medvedev believes the controversial new balls at this year's Roland Garros will work in his favour. The 24-year-old hits very flat off both wings and the cooler conditions in Paris this year could also benefit him.

Medvedev's quickness across the court and ability to retrieve anything thrown at him can frustrate opponents to no end. However, the lanky Russian's serve, which is one of his most potent weapons, is neutralized on clay.

Marton Fucsovics is one of the strongest players on tour and bases his whole game around his powerful forehand. However, the Hungarian has found it difficult to overpower Medvedev from the back of the court in their previous meetings and Monday's contest should be no different.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in four sets.