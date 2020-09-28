Roland Garros: Daria Kasatkina vs Harmony Tan preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Daria Kasatkina vs (W) Harmony Tan

Date: 29th September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Advertisement

Daria Kasatkina vs Harmony Tan preview

2018 French Open quarter-finalist Daria Kasatkina will aim for a place in the second round of Roland Garros 2020 when she takes on French wildcard Harmony Tan on Tuesday.

The images of Kasatkina's ankle injury and the touching sportsmanship shown by Victoria Azarenka during their Italian Open third-round clash are still afresh in every tennis aficionado's memory. Until that injury happened, the Russian youngster was striking the ball with confidence and repeatedly put the in-form Azarenka in a spot of bother.

Kasatkina's performances and rankings had taken a nosedive after her career-best 2018 season. This year, her only other notable display was on the hardcourts of Lyon where she made it to the semi-finals. At Rome, the former French Open junior champion was finally beginning to find her feet on the red dirt. With four wins under her belt, the former top-10 player was looking like a real threat for the former World No. 1 when she took on Azarenka.

Kasatkina would now hope to put that setback far behind her as she concentrates on getting her first win of French Open 2020. The World No. 71 has announced that she has recovered well from her injury and is ready for the challenge ahead.

Harmony Tan

Daria Kasatkina seems to have drawn an opponent who can give her a breezy start to her campaign. Harmony Tan is ranked at No. 238 in the world and has never been past the first round of any Grand Slam. The 23-year-old mainly plies her trade on the ITF circuit with her best showing this year being a runner-up finish at an ITF 25K event in Petit Bourg, France earlier in January.

Clearly she isn't arriving with the best preparation needed to tackle a top-100 player with an effective game on clay.

Daria Kasatkina vs Harmony Tan head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Daria Kasatkina and Harmony Tan. There is a huge gulf between the two in terms of playing experience and accomplishments.

The French wildcard managed to reach a career-high No. 217 in the world rankings last year and has no career title to show for. The 23-year-old Kasatkina, on the other hand, has a couple of titles to her name and made it to as high as No. 10 in 2018.

Daria Kasatkina vs Harmony Tan prediction

The first round will prove how good Kasatkina's fitness level is since that ankle injury. Kasatkina would prefer to take it slow to begin with and it doesn't look like she will need to exert herself much against a player who lacks the experience of playing on the big stage.

Kasatkina's heavy topspin forehands and her occasional slices would do most of the talking and she should make it through to Round 2 without much hassle.

Prediction: Daria Kasatkina to win in straight sets