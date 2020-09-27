Roland Garros: Denis Shapovalov vs Gilles Simon preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Gilles Simon

Date: TBD

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Match timing: TBD

Denis Shapovalov vs Gilles Simon preview

Denis Shapovalov has shown a remarkable turnaround in 2020 to become one of the players to beat at the upcoming French Open.

The Canadian began the year slowly with some surprising defeats, but has made amends to it by playing some of his finest tennis in recent weeks.

Shapovalov will begin his campaign at Roland Garros against home-favorite Gilles Simon. The Frenchman has played five tournaments since the resumption of tennis but failed to make it past the second round at any event.

That said, Simon is a very experienced campaigner and has a decent record on clay. However, when it comes to his record against Top 10 players, one has to go back to 2012 to find a win on this surface.

Gilles Simon

Needless to say, he will find it extremely tough against Denis Shapovalov, who seems to have found an extra gear to his game on the red dirt. The Canadian is playing with a lot more authority and is not scared to stray away from his conventional attacking game.

Denis Shapovalov displayed maturity above his years at the Italian Open in Rome earlier this month, constructing points beautifully as opposed to trying to finish them early.

The damp and cold conditions may well aid Shapovalov in doing well at this year’s French Open, as he has been striking the ball exceedingly well. His game also has a lot more variety now which, along with his power, make him a dangerous opponent.

Simon on the other hand is in the twilight of his career and isn’t the feared customer that he once was. That said, he could make use of his experience and counter-punching ability to trouble Shapovalov.

Denis Shapovalov vs Gilles Simon head-to-head

Denis Shapovalov leads Gilles Simon 1-0 in head-to-head matchups. The duo played each other at the Paris Masters in 2019 in which Simon retired due to injury in the first set.

Denis Shapovalov vs Gilles Simon prediction

Denis Shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov is often a treat to the eyes when his attacking instincts bear fruit on the court. His one-handed backhand is one of the best in the business, while the 21-year-old's serve is also a very potent weapon.

Simon has seen a dip in quality on his return over the years and will have a tough time against Shapovalov’s delivery, while the Canadian's groundstrokes will be extremely difficult for the 35-year-old to deal with as well.

Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.