Roland Garros: Denis Shapovalov vs Roberto Carballés Baena preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020 

Match details

Fixture: (9) Denis Shapovalov vs Roberto Carballés Baena

Date: 31 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Match Timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sport/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Denis Shapovalov vs Roberto Carballés Baena preview

Canadian Denis Shapovalov is one of the rising stars in the men's game and broke into the Top 10 of the world rankings last week (he is currently ranked No. 11).

He recently reached the quarter-finals of the US Open - his first appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final and reached the finals of the Paris Indoors Masters event in 2019. At last year's Davis Cup Finals, Denis Shapovalov and compatriot Vasek Pospisil played a key role in taking Canada to its first-ever Davis Cup final in the history of the competition.

Roberto Carballes Baena during his first round match at the French Open

His opponent, Roberto Carballés Baena, is ranked No. 101 in the world and loves playing on clay - where he has won 1 ATP title. This is the second year in a row that he has reached the second round of the French Open.

Denis Shapovalov vs Roberto Carballés Baena head-to-head

Denis Shapovalov during his quarter-final match against Pablo Carreno Busta at the US Open.

This is the first meeting between the two players and their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Denis Shapovalov vs Roberto Carballés Baena prediction

Denis Shapovalov reached the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.

Denis Shapovalov has been one of the most exciting players on the men's tour for a while now and he seems to be on the right track to achieving his potential as of now. The left-hander plays an exciting brand of tennis and thanks to his doubles skills, he also has the ability to come into the net and finish off the points.

After the quarter-finals of the US Open, Denis Shapovalov also reached the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome and comes into this event riding high on confidence.

His opponent, Roberto Carballés Baena, plays a steady game from the baseline and does not have as many weapons as his younger opponent and Denis Shapovalov should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets