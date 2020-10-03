Roland Garros: Diego Schwartzman vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Diego Schwartzman vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: 4 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Diego Schwartzman vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

12th seed Diego Schwartzman will face the unseeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 16 at the 2020 French Open on Sunday.

Diego Schwartzman is one of the most in-form players on the tour at the moment. The Argentine is fresh off a thumping win over Rafael Nadal in Rome, where he destroyed the King of Clay on his favorite surface. Schwartzman also led Novak Djokovic by a double-break in the final but eventually lost in straight sets.

Schwartzman has carried over his form from Rome and has so far looked impeccable this week at Roland Garros. The 28-year-old is yet to drop a set this week and has been pushed to a tiebreak only once, in his previous match against Norbert Gombos, where he trailed by two breaks in the first set but turned it around to keep up his flawless form.

The World No.14 is on the brink of breaking into Top 10 for the first time in his career. Matching his best-ever result at the French Open by reaching the last eight should do the job for Diego Schwartzman.

Schwartzman didn't drop a set in the opening week.

Lorenzo Sonego is another player in the form of his life this week. Ranked No. 46 in the world, Sonego had never won more than one main draw match at a Grand slam previously but has now progressed to the second week with a straight set win over Number 27 seed Taylor Fritz in the third round.

The Italian had to play a long tiebreak, lasting over 30 minutes, but finally came out on top 19-17 to seal the straight set win.

Clay is Sonego's best surface but the 25-year-old has a hell of a task on his hand in the form of Diego Schwartzman if he is to reach the last eight.

Diego Schwartzman vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

The Round of 16 match at Roland Garros will be the first-ever career meeting between Diego Schwartzman and Lorenzo Sonego and the head-to-head between the pair currently stands at 0-0.

Diego Schwartzman vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Few players in the draw are hitting the ball as cleanly as Diego Schwartzman is right now.

The Argentine is dictating rallies with ease off both wings and quickly transitioning from counterpunching to offense in a point. Schwartzman's incredible foot-speed and court coverage also makes it extremely difficult for opponents to hit through the Argentine or outwit him with a drop shot.

Schwartzman's serve is still quite vulnerable, but as seen in his previous match, he can break back at will and turn the tide his way with his superior return game.

Lorenzo Sonego

Lorenzo Sonego may have won his only ATP title on grass, but the Italian grew up on clay and won 5 out of his 6 Challenger Titles on the red dirt. Sonego has the groundstrokes, physicality and movement to succeed even more on clay.

However, against an opponent like Diego Schwartzman, who is looking like one of the best players in the world at the moment, it remains to be seen if the inexperienced Lorenzo Sonego can hold his own.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in straight sets