Roland Garros: Diego Schwartzman vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Fixture: Diego Schwartzman vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: 27 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First-round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Match timing: TBD

Diego Schwartzman vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

One of the more mouthwatering clashes in the opening round of the 2020 French Open will see Diego Schwartzman taking on Miomir Kecmanovic.

While the Argentinian has been in red-hot form as evidenced by him scalping Rafael Nadal at Rome, Miomir Kecmanovic too has been raking up good performances on the trot.

Miomir Kecmanovic

The Serbian recently won his maiden career title at the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel and will be greatly buoyed by that. This would be Miomir Kecmanovic’s second appearance in the main draw at Roland Garros but it’s unlikely he’ll be able to match his performance from last year where he made the second round.

The reason for that is undoubtedly Diego Schwartzman. The man from Buenos Aires is enjoying his finest run of form in his 10-year long career and it seems very unlikely that many can get past him now.

Schwartzman not only knocked out Rafael Nadal in straight sets, he also withstood the attacking barrage of Denis Shapovalov at Rome. In the final, he went toe to toe with Novak Djokovic for a considerable period before ultimately falling short.

Almost all departments of the Argentinian’s game are showing magnificent improvements. Be it counterpunching or punching, Schwartzman has displayed that he is capable of them all. Much of his prowess was demonstrated when he dominated the King of Clay in Rome.

Miomir Kecmanovic too may be in the form of his life but he would have to raise his level several notches to hope of getting a positive result against Schwartzman.

Diego Schwartzman vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

The head-to-head between Diego Schwartzman and Miomir Kecmanovic is currently at 0-0 as this would be their first match-up on tour.

Diego Schwartzman vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Diego Schwartzman

Miomir Kecmanovic does not have a standout weapon in his arsenal but rather relies on the all-round consistency of his game to do well. The Serbian can hold his own in longer rallies courtesy his impressive defensive ability.

However, up against Diego Schwartzman, Kecmanovic will need a lot more than just accuracy to unsettle the former’s rhythm. The Serbian makes good use of his backhand during rallies and one can expect him to hit a few down the line.

That said, it is unlikely that he will be hitting many balls through Diego Schwartzman. The Argentinian has an impeccable defense which he can transition to attack at the flick of a wrist. He can use his forehand as well as backhand in that pursuit and when on song, there’s not much anyone can do to stop him.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in straight sets.