Roland Garros: Diego Schwartzman vs Norbert Gombos preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Diego Schwartzman vs Norbert Gombos

Date: 2 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Diego Schwartzman vs Norbert Gombos preview

Norbert Gombos at the 2020 French Open

No. 12 seed Diego Schwartzman takes on Slovakia's Norbert Gombos in the third round of the French Open on Friday.

Schwartzman had struggled to maintain his early 2020 form on the American hardcourts after the scheduled restart a few months ago, losing in the second round at the Cincinnati Masters and crashing out in the opening round of the US Open.

On European clay, however, the World No. 14 has been in remarkable form, as evidenced by his run to the final at the Italian Open in Rome.

The 28-year-old played remarkable counterpunching tennis in the Italian capital, picking up his first career win against Rafael Nadal on the way to his first final at a Masters 1000 event. Schwartzman gave a good account of himself, but eventually failed to beat Novak Djokovic for the title.

He has carried his form on clay straight into Roland Garros, winning his first two matches at the tournament quite comfortably.

Schwartzman's opponent on the day will be World No. 106 Norbert Gombos. While the Slovakian is not the most accomplished player, he is by no means an amateur on the ATP Tour.

Gombos has been largely average throughout 2020. However, the 30-year-old has found some form at Roland Garros, picking up an impressive four-set win over No. 24 seed Borna Coric in the first round.

Diego Schwartzman vs Norbert Gombos head-to-head

The third-round meeting in Paris will be the first encounter between Diego Schwartzman and Norbert Gombos. Their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Diego Schwartzman vs Norbert Gombos prediction

Diego Schwartzman at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2020

Given his form, superior ranking and previous history on tour, Diego Schwartzman comes into the match as the overwhelming favorite.

The Argentine's trademark speed, footwork and sense of timing were all crucial in reaching the final in Rome and have already been on full display at Roland Garros so far.

Schwartzman has also been able to use a variety of groundstrokes to push players deep in the baseline and finish points quickly.

Gombos, meanwhile, will be looking to use his forehand wing to take advantage of Schwartzman's underwhelming serve in the cold conditions in Paris.

Considering all these factors, it is difficult to see anything but a Schwartzman win. The Argentine should be able to progress to the fourth round without much of an issue.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in straight-sets.