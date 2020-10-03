Roland Garros: Dominic Thiem vs Hugo Gaston preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Dominic Thiem vs Hugo Gaston

Date: 5 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports Select/Disney + Hotstar VIP | Europe - Eurosport

Dominic Thiem vs Hugo Gaston preview

20-year-old Hugo Gaston produced one of the upsets of the year when he knocked the mighty Stan Wawrinka out of the French Open in five sets on Friday. Now, in the fourth round, the Frenchman will lock horns against one of the favorites of the 2020 French Open - Dominic Thiem.

Hugo Gaston

The Austrian is going from strength to strength despite facing an exceptionally challenging opening week. In his third-round match, Dominic Thiem outclassed the talented youngster Casper Ruud in straight sets.

The World No. 3 is yet to hit full gear but has still managed to make it to the last sixteen without dropping a set despite facing big-hitters such as Marin Cilic and Jack Sock.

Thiem will especially be pleased with how his forehand is currently operating. Often overlooked for his more elegant backhand, it remains arguably his strongest weapon and Casper Ruud was present to bear witness as Dominic Thiem hammered a barrage of powerful inside-out forehands past him.

The 2020 US Open Champion is slowly getting into the form that he would like to have before potentially facing Diego Schwartzman, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic one after the other. It is far from an easy task but if anyone can do it, it is Dominic Thiem.

However, he must first withstand the juggernaut that is France’s Hugo Gaston. Largely unheralded, the youngster produced a sensational defensive performance in his main draw debut at Roland Garros to knock out Stan Wawrinka.

The powerful Swiss was going hammer and tongs off both wings but somehow Gaston managed to stay firm and prolong the rallies. This paid dividends and allowed the southpaw to wear out Wawrinka.

Buoyed by the greatest victory of his fledgling career, Gaston will no doubt be invigorated against Dominic Thiem.

Dominic Thiem vs Hugo Gaston head-to-head

Having never played each other before on the tour, the head-to-head between Dominic Thiem and Hugo Gaston is currently 0-0.

Dominic Thiem vs Hugo Gaston prediction

Dominic Thiem

Hugo Gaston had a lot of weapons on display against Stan Wawrinka. His backhand was very effective in closing points out early, his serve was strong enough to test the Swiss’ returning ability and his net play was quite deft as well.

That said, what stood out was his tenacity and ability to go on lung-bursting retrieval runs throughout the court. This, above all, will serve him well against Dominic Thiem in the longer rallies. But he must keep in mind that the Austrian will hardly give him as many free points as Wawrinka did.

Dominic Thiem is quite adept at constructing points exactly how he wants to. His defensive ability is firing on all cylinders and thus hitting through him seems next to impossible for the inexperienced Gaston.

The killer blow for the Frenchman will be when Thiem fires winners despite being on the back-foot in rallies.

Prediction: Dominic Thiem to win in straight sets