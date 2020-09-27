Roland Garros: Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic

Date: 28 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sport / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic preview

Marin Cilic at Rome masters 2020

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem will kick off his Roland Garros campaign against former Grand Slam winner Marin Cilic in the first round on Monday.

Thiem comes into the match straight from his remarkable triumph at Flushing Meadows. The Austrian came back from two sets down to win a gruelling encounter against German Alexander Zverev in the final to lift his maiden Grand Slam trophy.

Although Thiem got plenty of practice on clay during exhibition tournaments after the lockdown eased this summer, this is his first official match on clay this year, as he opted to skip the Rome Masters and Hamburg Open to prepare for Roland Garros.

Despite having a formidable record in Paris, Dominic Thiem has spoken about the different circumstances at the French Open this year that could cause considerable difficulties. These include the wet, cold-weather conditions and the change of balls from Babolat to Wilson.

His opponent will be Marin Cilic. The Croatian has seen some considerable highs during the course of his career, but 2020 has not been his year so far.

After a disappointing run at the Australian Open, Cilic bowed out early in Marseille and Dubai. Following the resumption of tennis, Cilic was once again quite poor at the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open.

The 31-year-old's last outing was on clay in Rome, where he got some confidence boosting wins before eventually losing to Casper Ruud in the third round.

Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic head-to-head

Dominic Thiem (L) and Marin Cilic at the 2019 Rogers Cup

The meeting in Paris will be the fourth between the two players, with Dominic Thiem leading 3-0 in head-to-head matchups so far. Most recently, the Austrian defeated Cilic in four sets in the third round of the US Open earlier this month on his way to lifting the trophy.

Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic prediction

Dominic Thiem at the 2019 French Open

Dominic Thiem comes into the match having reached the final in three of the last five Grand Slams, and has been runner-up at Roland Garros for two consecutive years. His record makes him the overwhelming favorite for his encounter against Cilic.

However, the different conditions at the French Open could be a cause for concern for the 27-year-old, and Paris seemingly looks to be a venue for big servers like Cilic.

The Croat's forehand could also be a huge asset, given his ability to hit flat bombs and send players deep behind the baseline with topspin.

Thiem's serve is sure to be tested. However, if the Austrian can maintain his steady level from the US Open, his solid forehand and incredible foot speed that make him such a formidable force on clay should be enough to get him past Cilic.

This rings especially true given the Croat's tendency to hit one too many unforced errors under pressure.

Prediction: Dominic Thiem to win in four sets.