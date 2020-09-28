Roland Garros: Donna Vekic vs Irina Bara preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details:

Fixture: Donna Vekic vs Irina Bara

Date: 29 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx, €38,000,000

Advertisement

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Donna Vekic vs Irina Bara preview

Irina Bara

26th seed Donna Vekic will be looking to start her week at Roland Garros on a strong note when she takes on qualifier Irina Bara in her first round match on Sunday.

Vekic has not been in top form since the tour resumption, having lost early to eventual champion Victoria Azarenka at the Western & Southern Open. The Croat followed this result up with a third-round appearance at the US Open but surprisingly lost to a returning Tsvetana Pironkova, winning only 5 games in the defeat.

The World No. 30 then exited the Italian Open after losing to a younger opponent in Amanda Anisimova.

Vekic has been lacking match practice coming into the French Open but will find her opening match easy. Romania's Irina Bara has barely found her feet on the main tour and will be making her Grand Slam debut in Paris at the age of 25.

Donna Vekic vs Irina Bara head-to-head

The first-round match in Paris will be the first-ever career meeting between Donna Vekic and Irina Bara, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Donna Vekic vs Irina Bara prediction

Donna Vekic has a reliable service game.

Donna Vekic's erratic game has been the source of frustration over the last couple of years, but the Croatian's ability to rally from the back compensates for this weakness.

Vekic has a solid baseline game and a reliable service too. The Croat has enjoyed more success on faster courts but reached the second week in Paris last year.

Vekic's opponent has a contrasting style of play to the quick-hitting Croat. Bara has grown up on the claycourts of Bucharest and likes playing loopy groundstrokes and prolonging the rally.

Vekic is expected to win smoothly over the qualifier, who has no experience at the Majors.

Prediction: Donna Vekic to win in straight sets