Roland Garros: Elina Svitolina vs Nadia Podoroska preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Elina Svitolina vs Nadia Podoroska

Date: 6 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Elina Svitolina vs Nadia Podoroska preview

Elina Svitolina, at No. 3, is the highest seed still standing at Roland Garros 2020. The Ukrainian has so far been ruthless in the tournament for the most part, winning in straight sets three out of four times.

Her toughest fixture came against qualifier Renata Zarazua, who not just took a set off Svitolina, but also bagelled her. However, the 26-year-old fought back to win 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

Svitolina's highest-ranked opponent so far has been Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, the No. 27 seed, whom she beat 6-4, 7-5. The Ukrainian was in excellent touch in her fourth-round fixture, running past Caroline Garcia with a 6-1, 6-3 scoreline.

Having won the trophy in Strasbourg last month, Svitolina will be fairly confident of her chances of going all the way in Paris.

Argentina's Nadia Podoroska, meanwhile, has had just as impressive a run in the tournament so far. She ran through the qualifiers while losing just 14 games across three rounds, to make it to the main draw at Roland Garros for the first time in her career. Her last-eight appearance is now her best return at a Grand Slam, overtaking her first-round showing at the 2016 US Open.

Podoroska came up against No. 23 seed Yulia Putintseva in the second round, whom she beat 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. The Argentine also had to fight through a three-setter in the fourth round, but she eventually overpowered Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova to make it to the quarters.

Podoroska has played two doubles finals on the clay courts in Colombia, winning one in 2017.

Elina Svitolina vs Nadia Podoroska head-to-head

Elina Svitolina and Nadia Podoroska have not faced off on tour so far. Their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Elina Svitolina vs Nadia Podoroska prediction

Elina Svitolina will be fairly confident ahead of this fixture. The 26-year-old is phenomenal from the baseline, with some of the most consistent groundstrokes on the women's tour.

Her game is especially well-suited to clay; among all the Slams, Svitolina's highest winning percentage is at Roland Garros.

Can Nadia Podoroska extend her dream run at Roland Garros 2020 to the semifinal?

Nadia Podoroska has excellent footwork herself, particularly on red dirt. She can hit deep and accurate backhands, but her forehand is also quite reliable.

The Argentine is likely to take a set off Svitolina, but the No. 3 seed might just have enough in her game to edge the encounter.

Prediction: Elina Svitolina to win in three sets.