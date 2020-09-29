Roland Garros: Elina Svitolina vs Renata Zarazua preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Elina Svitolina vs Renata Zarazua

Date: 30 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / NBC Sport | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Elina Svitolina vs Renata Zarazua preview

World No. 5 Elina Svitolina faces off against qualifier Renata Zarazua in the second round of the 2020 French Open on Wednesday.

After skipping the American hardcourt season this year due to the pandemic, Svitolina has come into the European clay swing in relatively good form.

While Svitolina was handed an unexpected quarterfinal loss at the hands of Marketa Vondrousova in the Italian Open in Rome, the Ukrainian did go on to clinch her second title of the 2020 season in Strasbourg.

Despite the short turnaround between Strasbourg and Paris, the No. 3 seed was able to defeat Varvara Gracheva 7-6 6-4 in the first round of the French Open.

Renata Zarazua at the Telcel ATP Mexican Open 2020

Her opponent, Mexico's Renata Zarazua, is flying high after her capping off three qualifier wins with a straight-sets victory against Elsa Jacquemot.

Although Zarazua's experience is limited, the 22-year-old is one of the more promising players on tour, having reached the semifinals at her home tournament in Acapulco earlier this year.

With her exploits at Roland Garros, Zarazua became the first Mexican woman to make it to the main draw of a Grand Slam since the Australian Open in 2000, and subsequently reached a career-high ranking of 178.

Elina Svitolina vs Renata Zarazua head-to-head

The second-round encounter at Roland Garros will be the first meeting between Elina Svitolina and Renata Zarazua. Their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Elina Svitolina vs Renata Zarazua prediction

Elina Svitolina at the 2020 French Open

Having continued from where she left off at Strasbourg, it seems hard to envisage anything but an Elina Svitolina victory on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian is nothing short of an expert on clay, and will be used to the tricky cold conditions in France following her run in Strasbourg.

Svitolina's superior form and experience will play a huge factor, and barring some big-hitting from Zarazua, the match should not be too big of a hurdle for the 26-year-old.

Prediction: Elina Svitolina to win in straight-sets.