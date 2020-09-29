Roland Garros: Elina Svitolina vs Renata Zarazua preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details
Fixture: Elina Svitolina vs Renata Zarazua
Date: 30 September 2020
Tournament: Roland Garros 2020
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / NBC Sport | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Elina Svitolina vs Renata Zarazua preview
World No. 5 Elina Svitolina faces off against qualifier Renata Zarazua in the second round of the 2020 French Open on Wednesday.
After skipping the American hardcourt season this year due to the pandemic, Svitolina has come into the European clay swing in relatively good form.
While Svitolina was handed an unexpected quarterfinal loss at the hands of Marketa Vondrousova in the Italian Open in Rome, the Ukrainian did go on to clinch her second title of the 2020 season in Strasbourg.
Despite the short turnaround between Strasbourg and Paris, the No. 3 seed was able to defeat Varvara Gracheva 7-6 6-4 in the first round of the French Open.
Her opponent, Mexico's Renata Zarazua, is flying high after her capping off three qualifier wins with a straight-sets victory against Elsa Jacquemot.
Although Zarazua's experience is limited, the 22-year-old is one of the more promising players on tour, having reached the semifinals at her home tournament in Acapulco earlier this year.
With her exploits at Roland Garros, Zarazua became the first Mexican woman to make it to the main draw of a Grand Slam since the Australian Open in 2000, and subsequently reached a career-high ranking of 178.
Elina Svitolina vs Renata Zarazua head-to-head
The second-round encounter at Roland Garros will be the first meeting between Elina Svitolina and Renata Zarazua. Their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Elina Svitolina vs Renata Zarazua prediction
Having continued from where she left off at Strasbourg, it seems hard to envisage anything but an Elina Svitolina victory on Wednesday.
The Ukrainian is nothing short of an expert on clay, and will be used to the tricky cold conditions in France following her run in Strasbourg.
Svitolina's superior form and experience will play a huge factor, and barring some big-hitting from Zarazua, the match should not be too big of a hurdle for the 26-year-old.
Prediction: Elina Svitolina to win in straight-sets.Published 29 Sep 2020, 17:45 IST