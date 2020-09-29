Roland Garros: Elise Mertens vs Kaia Kanepi preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020 

Match details

Fixture: (16) Elise Mertens vs Kaia Kanepi

Date: 30 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sport/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Elise Mertens vs Kaia Kanepi preview

Belgian's Elise Mertens has become one of the most consistent players on the women's tour in singles and doubles matches over the past three seasons. She has reached the third round of every major in singles since 2018 - including the semi-finals of the 2018 Australian Open and back-to-back quarter-finals at the US Open last year and this year.

In doubles, she has reached the quarter-finals of the last 5 majors, including winning the US Open women's doubles event last year. She has been in incredible form in recent weeks, winning 16 of her last 20 matches now.

Her opponent, Kaia Kanepi, is a veteran on the tour, having turned pro in 1999. The 35-year-old from Estonia is a former World No. 15 and has been to the quarter-finals of the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open twice each and has scored several big wins in her career.

Kaia Kanepi 🇪🇪 makes her eighth career Grand Slam second week, 6-3, 7-6(3) vs Peterson 🇸🇪



Kanepi is 6-1 in Round of 16 matches at majors. Her one loss? 2014 US Open to Serena, her possible next opponent. #usopen — David Kaneツ (@DKTNNS) August 31, 2018

But this is only Kanepi's fourth event of the year (including the Australian Open and the US Open majors) and her first round win was only her second victory of the season.

Elise Mertens vs Kaia Kanepi preview head-to-head

Kaia Kanepi during her first round match at the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros.

Kaia Kanepi leads the head-to-head 1-0, having beaten Mertens in the round of 32 at the Charleston event in a see-saw 0-6, 6-0, 7-5 battle.

Elise Mertens vs Kaia Kanepi prediction

Elise Mertens reached the quarter-finals of the US Open for a second year in a row.

Elise Mertens plays a steady consistent game from the baseline as does Kanepi, but the Estonian player tends to play more aggressively and has the heavier groundstrokes between the two players.

Although she has big match experience and has scored several big wins in her career, Kanepi has barely played any matches this year and needed three sets to win her first round match.

Mertens, on the other hand, is riding high on confidence since the tour resumed and should be able to come through this match with a win.

Prediction: Elise Mertens to win in straight sets