Roland Garros: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: 28 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Match timing: 11 am CEST, 2:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / NBC Sports | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Yoshihito Nishioka at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2020

19th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime kicks off his French Open campaign against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime was in incredible form at the back end of 2019 and carried that into the start of this year, breaking into the top 20. The young Canadian reached back-to-back finals in Rotterdam and Marseille but his form has been wayward since the season's resumption after the COVID-19 break.

The World No. 21 had a solid week at the US Open, bowing out to eventual champion Dominic Thiem in the fourth round. The Canadian has struggled on the European clay, however, crashing out early in the Rome Masters and Hamburg.

Yoshihito Nishioka, currently ranked 51 in the world, has also struggled after a strong start to the season. The Japanese reached the final at Delray Beach but has won just one of his last seven matches.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Yoshihito Nishioka leads the head-to-head 1-0, having defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in a tight three-set encounter at Indian Wells last year.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2020

Felix Auger-Aliassime comes into the match as the overwhelming favorite, but his form on clay is definitely a cause for concern.

The Canadian's powerful serve and a wristy forehand that he uses to push opponents deep behind the baseline will be crucial, given the conditions in Paris.

Nishioka does, however, have the ability to cause an upset. The 25-year-old is extremely quick around the court and if he can force Auger-Aliassime into long exchanges from the baseline, he can frustrate the young Canadian into committing unforced errors.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in four sets.