Roland Garros: Garbine Muguruza vs Tamara Zidansek preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Fixture: (11) Garbine Muguruza vs Tamara Zidansek

Date: 28 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC and Tennis Channel; India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Garbine Muguruza vs Tamara Zidansek preview

2016 champion Garbine Muguruza will begin her bid for a second title at Roland Garros against the unseeded Slovenian Tamara Zidansek on Monday.

Garbine Muguruza's form nosedived after last year's French Open, but 2020 has brought with it a change in fortunes for the resurgent Spaniard. The former World No. 1 has recaptured some of the form she showed en route to her two Grand Slam titles and enters the French Open as one of the favourites for the crown.

The Spaniard began the season with a run to the Australian Open final for the very first time in her career and carries an impressive 21-6 record into Roland Garros.

She also made the semi-finals at the Italian Open, a tune-up event for the French Open, before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep in a gruelling three-setter.

Tamara Zidansek

In contrast, Tamara Zidansek's win-loss record for the year is a disappointing 6-8. The 22-year-old has managed to reach the quarter-finals just once in eight tournaments which does not bode well for her ahead of a clash against the free-flowing Muguruza.

The Slovenian hasn't played a competitive match since the Prague Open in August, making her task of upsetting Muguruza that much more difficult.

Garbine Muguruza vs Tamara Zidansek head-to-head

Garbine Muguruza and Tamara Zidansek have never met on the WTA Tour before. While Muguruza is a former World No. 1 with seven titles to her name, Zidansek's career-high ranking is No. 56 and she is yet to lift a trophy.

Garbine Muguruza vs Tamara Zidansek prediction

Having honed her skills on the claycourts in Slovenia, Zidansek is naturally suited to play on the red dirt. The Slovenian will look to make use of her heavy topspin forehands to take control of rallies and throw in the occasional slice to surprise the lanky Muguruza.

However, once the Spaniard finds her range with her penetrating groundstrokes, she should easily be able to overcome the Slovenian.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in straight sets