Roland Garros: Hubert Hurkacz vs Tennys Sandgren preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Fixture: Hubert Hurkacz vs Tennys Sangren

Date: 28 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Match timing: Approx. 6 pm CEST, 9.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Hubert Hurkacz vs Tennys Sangren preview

Hubert Hurkacz hits a backhand

29th seed Hubert Hurkacz will be looking to kick off his 2020 French Open campaign on a strong note when he faces USA's Tennys Sandgren in the first round on Monday.

The Polish giant began his 2020 tour season on fire, defeating Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman at the ATP Cup. But he has not been able to build on his success, losing early at both the Australian Open and the US Open.

After his slow restart to the season post-lockdown, Hurkacz finally had a string of good results during the European clay swing. He lost early at Kitzbuhel, but Hurkacz defeated Russia's Andrey Rublev at the Rome Masters. The World No. 31 was stopped by eventual finalist Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 16, but he will have a lot of positives to take from his week at the Foro Italico.

USA's Tennys Sandgren, meanwhile, has had some good results on the tour of late. Having previously reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 Australian Open, Sandgren matched that result with a last eight appearance in Melbourne this year.

The World No. 48 had 20-time Major winner Roger Federer on the ropes in the quarterfinals, forcing the Swiss to save seven match points in a hard-fought five-set win.

The American has not done well on clay in the past, but he acquitted himself well this week in Hamburg where he qualified for the main draw. Sandgren then lost to eventual Hamburg Open champion Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Tennys Sangren head-to-head

Hubert Hurkacz leads Tennys Sandgren by a margin of 1-0 in the head-to-head. Their only encounter was two years ago in Paris, where Hurkacz beat Sandgren in four sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Tennys Sangren prediction

Tennys Sandgren

Hubert Hurkacz has impressed many fans with his effortless style of play. While the Pole does not infuse his shots with as much power as his height would suggest, he hits with great balance off both wings.

The Pole also showed some improvement in his returning skills during the Italian Open, which is noteworthy considering his large frame.

Tennys Sandgren himself has a big return that could put Hurkacz on the defensive. The key for the American would be to keep the exchanges short and avoid getting into backhand crosscourt duels with the Pole.

Prediction: Hubert Hurkacz to win in straight sets.