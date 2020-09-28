Roland Garros: Hubert Hurkacz vs Tennys Sandgren preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details
Fixture: Hubert Hurkacz vs Tennys Sangren
Date: 28 September 2020
Tournament: Roland Garros 2020
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000
Match timing: Approx. 6 pm CEST, 9.30 pm IST
Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Hubert Hurkacz vs Tennys Sangren preview
29th seed Hubert Hurkacz will be looking to kick off his 2020 French Open campaign on a strong note when he faces USA's Tennys Sandgren in the first round on Monday.
The Polish giant began his 2020 tour season on fire, defeating Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman at the ATP Cup. But he has not been able to build on his success, losing early at both the Australian Open and the US Open.
After his slow restart to the season post-lockdown, Hurkacz finally had a string of good results during the European clay swing. He lost early at Kitzbuhel, but Hurkacz defeated Russia's Andrey Rublev at the Rome Masters. The World No. 31 was stopped by eventual finalist Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 16, but he will have a lot of positives to take from his week at the Foro Italico.
USA's Tennys Sandgren, meanwhile, has had some good results on the tour of late. Having previously reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 Australian Open, Sandgren matched that result with a last eight appearance in Melbourne this year.
The World No. 48 had 20-time Major winner Roger Federer on the ropes in the quarterfinals, forcing the Swiss to save seven match points in a hard-fought five-set win.
The American has not done well on clay in the past, but he acquitted himself well this week in Hamburg where he qualified for the main draw. Sandgren then lost to eventual Hamburg Open champion Andrey Rublev in straight sets.
Hubert Hurkacz vs Tennys Sangren head-to-head
Hubert Hurkacz leads Tennys Sandgren by a margin of 1-0 in the head-to-head. Their only encounter was two years ago in Paris, where Hurkacz beat Sandgren in four sets.
Hubert Hurkacz vs Tennys Sangren prediction
Hubert Hurkacz has impressed many fans with his effortless style of play. While the Pole does not infuse his shots with as much power as his height would suggest, he hits with great balance off both wings.
The Pole also showed some improvement in his returning skills during the Italian Open, which is noteworthy considering his large frame.
Tennys Sandgren himself has a big return that could put Hurkacz on the defensive. The key for the American would be to keep the exchanges short and avoid getting into backhand crosscourt duels with the Pole.
Prediction: Hubert Hurkacz to win in straight sets.Published 28 Sep 2020, 00:03 IST