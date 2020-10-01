Roland Garros: Iga Swiatek vs Eugenie Bouchard preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Iga Swiatek vs Eugenie Bouchard

Date: 02 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Advertisement

Iga Swiatek vs Eugenie Bouchard preview

Eugenie Bouchard

2014 semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard faces the in-form World No. 54 Iga Swiatek in a third-round clash at the French Open 2020 on Friday.

Since her breakthrough 2014 season in which she lost the semi-final in three sets to eventual champion Maria Sharapova, Eugenie Bouchard has been a pale shadow of her former self. The erstwhile World No. 5 has never managed to replicate those heroics and her subsequent trips to Paris saw her not making it past the second round.

With her ranking suffering a massive slide, it has been a never-ending struggle for the Canadian since. However, the 2014 Wimbledon runner-up finally seems to have found some of her confidence back this year and is moving in the right direction.

After a couple of quarter-final finishes at Auckland and Prague, the resurgent Bouchard well and truly started delivering once again in Istanbul. Starting from the qualifying rounds, she won six matches in a row before losing in the final. The Roland Garros wildcard was able to carry that momentum into the clay court Major to advance to the third round for the first time in six years.

Eugenie Bouchard comes back to get the win over Daria Gavrilova 57 64 63. Into 3R at a Slam for the 1st time since 2017 AO and 1st time at RG since she made the semifinals in 2014.



Faces Iga Swiatek, who defeated Hsieh Su-Wei 61 64. #RG20 pic.twitter.com/FCtTZMTNVD — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 30, 2020

Advertisement

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek

2018 Wimbledon junior champion Iga Swiatek has been one of the fastest-rising stars in the past year. What has been particularly fascinating is how the 19-year-old Pole has refused to show any nerves on the big stage. Since 2019, the Warsaw-born girl has made it to the fourth rounds of the French Open and the Australian Open as well as the third round of the US Open.

At Roland Garros this year, she displayed maturity beyond her years in dispatching last year's runner-up Marketa Vondrousova in a swashbuckling performance that saw her dropping just three games.

She then relentlessly attacked Su-Wei Hsieh's second serve in the second round to notch up a 6-1, 6-4 win and is now one win away from equalling her career-best show at Roland Garros.

🐣➡️🐥After 10 years it was kind of special to me. Thank you Su-Wei for these memories. 🐣➡️🐥#3rd #rolandgarros #grownup pic.twitter.com/IKbtdLwpI2 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 30, 2020

Advertisement

Iga Swiatek vs Eugenie Bouchard head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Iga Swiatek and Eugenie Bouchard, so their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Eugenie Bouchard prediction

Iga Swiatek has so far been able to make good use of the cold conditions in Paris. In two matches, she has struck 47 winners that give ample evidence of her big-hitting skills.

She has been able to navigate every match on her own terms and has managed to keep most rallies short. A high on confidence Swiatek remains a heavy favourite against the World number 168 Bouchard - whose consistency still remains questionable.

That said, the Canadian did show flashes of her brilliance and a lot of resilience in the Istanbul and Roland Garros outings so far. And that confirms one thing - she wouldn't be going down without a fight.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in two tight sets.