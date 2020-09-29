Roland Garros: Iga Swiatek vs Su-Wei Hsieh preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Iga Swiatek vs Su-Wei Hsieh

Date: 30th September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - NBC/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Iga Swiatek vs Su-Wei Hsieh preview

Rising star Iga Swiatek faces veteran Su-Wei Hsieh in her quest for a place in the third round of the 2020 French Open on Wednesday.

World No. 54 Iga Swiatek's commanding 6-1, 6-2 win over last year's runner-up Marketa Vondrousova in the first round was yet another example of why the Pole is highly touted to be a future Grand Slam champion.

In a stunning display, the 19-year-old dropped her serve just once but broke the Czech five times to complete the rout in 63 minutes.

The former junior Wimbledon champion continues her stellar rise for more than a year now and broke into the top 50 this year. It was here at Roland Garros last year that she first showed her big-match temperament by making it to the fourth round.

A year on, she has also reached the Round of 16 at the Australian Open and the third round of the US Open. That fearlessness was evident in her spectacular dismantling of Vondrousova in a performance that belies her age.

Su-Wei Hsieh

With three Grand Slam doubles titles to her name, Su-Wei Hsieh has earned her fame as a doubles exponent and is currently the No. 1 women's doubles player in the world. While she has tasted glory four times already in doubles this year, her singles exploits pale in comparison.

The Chinese Taipei ace has a dismal 2-7 win-loss record for the year in that discipline and entered Roland Garros on a four-match losing streak. However, the World No. 63 was able to hold her nerves in a topsy-turvy second set to complete a 6-3, 7-6(1) win over Austrian qualifier Barbara Haas.

Iga Swiatek vs Su-Wei Hsieh head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Iga Swiatek and Su-Wei Hsieh so their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Su-Wei Hsieh prediction

The cold conditions this year in Paris favour players who can hit through the court and Iga Swiatek has made the best use of the circumstances. She struck 23 winners against 19 unforced errors in a power-packed performance and hardly allowed Marketa Vondrousova to engage in long rallies, which she is so comfortable in.

After such a devastating display, the Pole should undoubtedly be hungry and doubly motivated to keep her run going at the French capital.

With Hsieh not being a top singles player, the advantage obviously lies with Swiatek in this face-off. However, being a doubles expert, Hsieh will also bring her variety and finesse and the teenager needs to be ready to tackle them.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets