Roland Garros: Jannik Sinner vs Federico Coria preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Federico Coria

Date: 2 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sport / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Jannik Sinner vs Federico Coria preview

If there is one young player on the men's side that most people in the tennis community are excited about, it is 19-year-old Jannik Sinner.

The Italian prodigy has been rising up the ranks at a rapid pace. He won two Challenger titles and the ATP Next Gen Finals in 2019, and also reached the semifinals of the ATP European Open. And after winning his first Grand Slam main draw match in Melbourne and reaching his first ATP 500 level quarterfinal in Rotterdam prior to the shutdown, he is now through to the third round of a Major for the first time in his career.

Jannik Sinner with the winners trophy at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan

His opponent on Friday will be 28-year-old Federico Coria, the younger brother of former World No. 3 and French Open runner-up Guillermo Coria.

It's been a decade since Coria turned pro, but it was only a few weeks ago that he finally managed to break into the top 100.

He won his first Grand Slam match at the 2020 US Open, and is now through to the third round of the French Open for the first time.

Jannik Sinner vs Federico Coria head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Federico Coria during his win over Frenchman Benoit Paire at the French Open

Jannik Sinner vs Federico Coria prediction

Jannik Sinner has been in tremendous form this tournament to say the least. He played sublime tennis during his first-round upset win over the No. 11 seed David Goffin, and did more of the same in his straight-sets win over Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

Sinner has an all-court game and plays an attacking style of tennis that many believe will make him a Slam winner in the future.

Federico Coria on the other hand plays a steady and consistent game from the baseline, but lacks the big weapons that helped his older brother become one of the top claycourters of his time. After having lived in Guillermo's shadow for many years, struggling to live up to the same heights, Federico has finally learned to be comfortable with his family heritage.

The younger Coria scored a first-round win over Jason Jung in fine fashion. He then caused a big upset by defeating the No. 23 seed Benoit Paire, who has had his own struggles in recent weeks due to his COVID-19 positive test.

All things considered though, Sinner will likely have too much game for the Argentine.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.