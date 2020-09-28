Roland Garros: Jelena Ostapenko vs Madison Brengle preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Jelena Ostapenko vs Madison Brengle

Date: 29th September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Jelena Ostapenko vs Madison Brengle preview

2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko will take on World No. 78 Madison Brengle on Tuesday in the first round of the 2020 French Open.

After ending 2019 on a high with a title at Luxembourg and a runner-up performance at Linz, Jelena Ostapenko hasn't been able to carry that momentum into the new season.

Her win-loss record for the year has so far been a dismal 6-6. In four out of the five tournaments she has played in 2020, the World No. 43 has bowed out before the quarter-finals with the only exception being at Strasbourg. It was there that she finally made it to the last-eight as she desperately looks to find her rhythm and range.

A couple of good wins along with a fighting 6-7(2), 6-7(4) loss to Japan's Nao Hibino should boost her confidence before she goes back to the Slam, where she has fond memories of lifting the trophy three years ago.

Madison Brengle

An American journeywoman, Madison Brengle, had a breakout season in 2015 when she made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open - her best showing in any Slam so far.

Her consistent results in the first half of that season propelled her to a career-high ranking of No. 35. The 30-year-old also went on to notch up wins over the likes of tennis superstars like Serena Williams and Petra Kvitova over the course of her career.

At present, Brengle will be heading to Roland Garros with a 12-9 record for the year. The World No. 78 had her best performance of the year at a lower-level WTA 125k event in January, where she emerged victorious. The last tournament she played was the US Open, where she reached the third round, and she hasn't played any warm-up tournament on clay.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Madison Brengle head-to-head

Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Brengle have squared off thrice so far with the Latvian having a 2-1 edge in their head-to-head rivalry. Interestingly, all three of their meetings happened in 2017.

Ostapenko got the better of Brengle in their first two showdowns in Auckland and Acapulco but the American stormed back to take the win in three sets at Miami.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Madison Brengle prediction

A counter-hitter by nature, Madison Brengle has a penchant for engaging her opponents in long rallies to eke out errors out of their racquets. That isn't the kind of style which will match up well against someone as aggressive as Jelena Ostapenko.

If the former World No. 5 can find her fiery forehands like she did in a resurgent display in Strasbourg, she won't be facing too many problems against Brengle. Besides, the Latvian already has the experience of winning against Brengle and she will look to draw inspiration from those wins.

Prediction: Jelena Ostapenko to win in straight sets