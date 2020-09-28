Roland Garros: Jennifer Brady vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Jennifer Brady vs Clara Tauson

Date: 29 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Time: TBD

Jennifer Brady vs Clara Tauson preview

The US Open gave tennis a new star in Jennifer Brady. The American produced some scintillating tennis to make the semis before ultimately falling to eventual winner Naomi Osaka. Brady will now open her 2020 French Open campaign against Danish teenager Clara Tauson.

Clara Tauson

Jennifer Brady is probably the most improved player on the WTA tour currently having won 10 of her 12 matches since the resumption of the tour. This also included her title win at Lexington, which she did without dropping a set.

Even at the US Open, Jennifer Brady did not drop a set until she had to face Osaka. This goes on to show exactly how dominant the 25-year-old has been during the hard-court swing.

But with the attention now shifted to the clay-courts it would be really interesting to see how well Brady does and how quickly she can adapt to the conditions at Roland Garros. This year will see the French Open being played under colder and more damp conditions, so perhaps Brady will stand to benefit from it.

Her opponent Clara Tauson too would relish these conditions. The 17-year-old has a preference towards the brick dust surface and boasts of a powerful game that often sees her hitting several winners especially on the forehand wing.

This would be Clara Tauson’s first appearance in the main draw of any Grand Slam event. The Dane has battled past three qualifiers to get here and comes into this match with more match-practice than Jennifer Brady.

Jennifer Brady

Jennifer Brady, on her part, will be hoping to bring her US Open form to Roland Garros. She is yet to make the second week in Paris on previous attempts and would be looking to change that record.

Jennifer Brady vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

The head-to-head between Jennifer Brady and Clara Tauson is at 0-0 and this will be their first match-up on tour.

Jennifer Brady vs Clara Tauson prediction

Jennifer Brady has shown an all-round development in her game and currently there are not many weaknesses one can point out in her.

The American is a very strong baseliner and even stronger off her serve. Brady doesn’t particularly have a weak wing but is far stronger on the forehand. But what sets her apart is the way she tactically approaches her game.

Jennifer Brady

Very rarely does the American commit unforced errors or over hit a ball. Despite her ability to hit winners at will she knows exactly when to unleash them. Brady also has a pretty good second serve which will hold her in good stead on clay.

Clara Tauson will have to be cautious in her approach as Brady can be an exceptional absorber as well.

It seems unlikely that Tauson can do much to hurt Jennifer Brady’s game and the American should progress comfortably to the second round.

Prediction: Jennifer Brady to win in straight sets.