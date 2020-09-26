Roland Garros: John Isner vs Elliot Benchetrit preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: John Isner vs Elliot Benchetrit

Date: 27 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm CEST, 4.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

John Isner vs Elliot Benchetrit preview

John Isner exited the 2020 US Open in the first round

World No. 23 John Isner will be looking to start his week at Roland Garros on a strong note when he takes on local hope Elliot Benchetrit in his first round match on Sunday. The American will be arriving in Paris without having played a single claycourt match this season.

Isner had a good run at the Cincinnati Masters last month, where he lost to World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16 in two close sets. The 6'10" big server could not build on this result though, as he was dumped out of the US Open by his countryman Steve Johnson in the first round itself.

While Isner does not have a game that is suited to red dirt, he has enjoyed good results at Roland Garros in the past. The former World No. 8 has reached the fourth round of the tournament three times previously.

Isner's opponent in the first round will be World No. 215 Elliot Benchetrit, who reached the second round of the French Open last year. This will be the first time since 2012 that Isner will be facing a French opponent in his opening match at Roland Garros.

John Isner vs Elliot Benchetrit head-to-head

The first-round match in Paris will be the first-ever career meeting between John Isner and Elliot Benchetrit, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

John Isner vs Elliot Benchetrit prediction

Elliot Benchetrit

John Isner has not always felt comfortable on clay, given his large frame and the movement issues that come with it. However, the American has made good use of his booming serve even on the slow surface.

The highlights of Isner's claycourt career would definitely include his first-round encounter with 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal at the 2011 French Open. The World No. 23 took some big cuts on his forehand back then and led Nadal two sets to one, before the Spaniard wore him out to win in five.

Elliot Benchetrit has a more versatile game than Isner, with solid ball-striking off both wings. Like all Frenchmen, Benchetrit has great timing on his backhand and can also serve big.

But the biggest problem for the wildcard to solve in his first-round affair will be Isner's huge first serve.

Prediction: John Isner to win in straight sets.