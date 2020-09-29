Roland Garros: John Isner vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: (21) John Isner vs Sebastian Korda

Date: 30 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

John Isner vs Sebastian Korda preview

21st seed John Isner faces compatriot Sebastian Korda on Wednesday, in the second round of the 2020 French Open.

A top 10 player not too long ago, Isner has seen his ranking plummet to No. 23 with a dismal 9-9 win-loss record this year coming into Roland Garros.

That said, Isner has previously reached the Round of 16 in the French capital on three separate occasions. With the conditions in Paris suiting his game this year, the former World No. 8 is in with a great chance to match or better his best result. And he gave a statement performance in a strong opening-round win on Sunday.

Isner's next opponent is 20-year-old Sebastian Korda, the son of former French Open finalist Petr Korda.

Sebastian Korda

A junior Grand Slam winner at the 2018 Australian Open, the younger Korda came into Roland Garros without a main draw win on the senior tour to his name. But he impressed everyone in his opening match, sending Andreas Seppi home in four sets.

The World No. 213 didn't drop a single set in the qualifying rounds, and looks ready for the challenge posed by his much higher-ranked compatriot.

John Isner vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

John Isner and Sebastian Korda will face off for the first time on Wednesday. As such, their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

John Isner vs Sebastian Korda prediction

After his first-round win, John Isner was quoted as saying that he relishes the conditions at this year's French Open and that they're well-suited to his game.

John Isner believes the conditions work in his favor

The damp atmosphere makes the claycourt similar to a slow hardcourt, giving the 2.08m tall giant more time to set up his groundstrokes. Isner is in fact one of the few players in the draw who can hit through the court with his powerful forehand despite the heavier balls.

The conditions resemble 2011, when Isner made the King of Clay Rafael Nadal sweat for his win over five close sets.

While not exactly an Isner prototype, the 1.96m tall Sebastian Korda has a fairly strong serve himself. The 20-year-old, however, hits much flatter groundstrokes - which aren't particularly rewarding on this surface, as seen in Daniil Medvedev's opening round defeat on Monday.

But Korda can well take his forehand on the rise and guide it up the line at bullet speed for winners. The youngster also relishes coming forward and finishing points at the net, and is a better volleyer than his accomplished compatriot.

That said, Korda's ATP tour career is still only four matches old, and that inexperience could show at the big stage against a seasoned veteran like John Isner.

Prediction: John Isner to win in five sets.