Roland Garros Junior Qualifiers 2020: Dev V Javia and Vaishnavi Adkar book tickets to Paris

Vaishnavi Adkar (left) and Dev V Javia (right)

What's the story?

Rising Indian youngsters Dev V Javia and Vaishnavi Adkar have emerged as the winners of the Roland Garros Junior Wild Card Series that was recently held at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association. With their respective victories, the two have confirmed their tickets to Paris, to participate in the Roland Garros junior qualifiers.

Javia and Adkar will be up against the winners from China, Mexico and Brazil, hoping to secure a place in the main draw of Roland Garros 2020.

The background

Mary Pierce

The tournament ambassador Mary Pierce, who is a former French Open champion, was in attendance during the Junior Wild Card Series event in Delhi.

This was a national level event where the best junior tennis players battled it out in order to secure a place for themselves on the flight to Paris.

The heart of the matter

Adkar and Sanjana Sirimalla, who had upset the top seeds in the semifinals, were up against each other in the summit clash of the girls' singles category. Adkar won the entertaining three-setter 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Dev and Vaishnavi with Mary Pierce

Speaking on the win, the youngster told IANS:

"I don't think anybody, least of all me, expected this result. I am really looking forward to competing in Paris. The exposure of playing against international players will immensely help me to improve my game."

Javia meanwhile was dominant in the boys' singles final as he decimated Chirag Duhan 6-2, 6-1. Javia was brilliant throughout the tournament and didn't lose a single set in any of his matches.

The elated youngster shared his thoughts after the win:

"Playing in this tournament is great preparation for the international stage because we get a chance to play on European clay at the DLTA. While India has many clay courts, playing on European clay is different as the ball bounces higher and travels slower. This experience will hold us in good stead in the future."

What's next?

Both Javia and Adkar will be looking forward to the opportunity of travelling to Paris and gaining exposure against other winners from Brazil, Mexico and China.

