Roland Garros: Karen Khachanov vs Jiri Vesely preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: (15) Karen Khachanov vs Jiri Vesely

Date: 1 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Karen Khachanov vs Jiri Vesely preview

Number 15 seed Karen Khachanov will face the unseeded Czech Jiri Vesely on Thursday in the second round of the 2020 French Open.

Karen Khachanov has been going through a rough patch for the past 18 months. After falling outside Top 10 towards the end of 2019, the former World No. 8 has seen his ranking plummet to Number 16. The Russian avoided an opening round scare at the US Open, but couldn't progress beyond the third round.

After transitioning to clay, Khachanov has won only one out of three matches in Rome and Hamburg, winning only three games in his defeat to Lajovic at the latter. But the 24-year-old made a bright start to his Roland Garros campaign with a straight set win in his opening match.

The Russian was strong on his first serve and seemed to find his range from the baseline in an overall impressive performance.

Khachanov's forehand will benefit from the conditions this year.

Jiri Vesely began his year by reaching the final at the Maharashtra Open in India but suffered an opening round exit at the US Open. The Czech successfully ended his three match losing streak at Roland Garros with a win in 4 sets in the opening round over Liam Broady.

Vesely took advantage of the surface this year rewarding big serves, for once, and he fired 14 aces, winning 76% of first serve points. Vesely also maintained a high first serve stats at 75%. The 27-year-old also had 36 winners to seal out a fairly comfortable win in the end, after dropping the 2nd set.

Karen Khachanov vs Jiri Vesely head-to-head

Jiri Vesely

The head-to-head between Karen Khachanov and Jiri Vesely currently stands at 0-0. Their upcoming match at Roland Garros is the first-ever career face-off between the pair.

Karen Khachanov vs Jiri Vesely prediction

It's been a while since Karen Khachanov has failed to deliver on his 2018 promise. But the big Russian could well be looking at redemption this fortnight with the conditions favoring his power-based game.

When on song, Khachanov's forehand can dictate rallies against the best of opponents and he has enough power to generate the required pace from way behind the baseline.

The heavier balls sitting up on the damp surface conditions this year aids his forehand all the more and also gives the Russian enough time to setup shots on his weaker backhand wing.

Jiri Vesely's playing style is that of a carpet dancer rather than a clay-court matador. But even so, most of Vesely's 16 Challenger Tour titles have come on clay, with the Czech also winning an ATP Tour title on the surface.

The southpaw's big serve is reaping dividends in this year's conditions and could continue setting up more winners for him against Khachanov.

However, Vesely is not always consistent from the baseline and the Russian's hard-hitting game could extract more errors out of the Czech or open the court for Khachanov for a put-away winner.

Prediction: Karen Khachanov to win in four sets