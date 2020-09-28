Roland Garros: Karen Khachanov vs Kamil Majchrzak preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Karen Khachanov vs Kamil Majchrzak

Date: 28 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Match Timing: Approx. 4 pm CEST, 7.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sport / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Karen Khachanov vs Kamil Majchrzak preview

Kamil Majchrzak at the 2020 ATP Cup

World No. 16 Karen Khachanov kicks off his Roland Garros campaign against Kamil Majchrzak in the first round on Monday.

Khachanov has blown hot and cold all season so far. He followed up a third-round finish at the Australian Open with a quarterfinal at Doha and early exits at Rotterdam and Marseille.

After the lockdown too Khachanov failed to make a mark on the American hardcourts, losing early at both the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open. He then made his claycourt debut at the Rome Masters, where he went out in the first round to Casper Ruud. In Hamburg too, the Russian bowed out in just his second match - against frequent nemesis Dusan Lajovic.

Khachanov's opponent on Monday, Kamil Majchrzak, comes into the tournament high on confidence after winning the Challenger event in Prostejov. The 24-year-old Poland is yet to make a mark on the ATP tour, but he does have the game to be a top 100 player.

Karen Khachanov vs Kamil Majchrzak head-to-head

The meeting in Paris is the first between Karen Khachanov and Kamil Majchrzak; and the head-to-head stands at 0-0. The gulf in rankings between the two players is enormous though, with Khachanov at No. 16 and Majchrzak at No. 99.

Karen Khachanov vs Kamil Majchrzak prediction

Karen Khachanov at the Hamburg Open 2020

Given his superior ranking and experience on the tour, Karen Khachanov comes into the match against Kamil Majchrzak as the overwhelming favorite. But his poor form on the European clay so far has been a cause for concern.

Khachanov's big serve is capable of winning many cheap points and putting pressure on his opponents, especially in the tricky cold-weather conditions. But the shot was just not working well in Hamburg and Rome.

That said, if Khachanov can maintain the level he normally operates at, he should get past any challenge put up by the unpredictable Majchrzak. The Pole will look to return deep and force Khachanov into long exchanges away from his big forehand, but that will not be easy in the slower-than-usual conditions.

Prediction: Karen Khachanov to win in straight sets.