Match details

Fixture: Kevin Anderson vs Laslo Djere

Date: 29 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Kevin Anderson vs Laslo Djere preview

Kevin Anderson is a prominent name in the ATP circuit and one of the most dangerous players when on song. However, the 34-year-old has had a tough 2020 so far.

The South African has been unable to bring his best to the fore, falling short at crucial moments throughout the year. For instance, he bagelled Tommy Paul in the second set of his first-round encounter at Hamburg last week, but went on to lose the game 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

Anderson was ousted in his tournament opener at the 2020 US Open by eventual finalist Alexander Zverev, while he also exited the Rome Masters in the first round.

It is safe to say that it has been an underwhelming year for Kevin Anderson, who has previously made it as far as the Wimbledon final in 2018 and the US Open final in 2017.

Can Kevin Anderson regain his lost form at Roland Garros?

Unlike Anderson, Laslo Djere comes into Roland Garros with momentum. While the Serb was knocked out in the first round of the US Open last month, he made an excellent comeback in Kitzbuhel, reaching the semi-finals of the tournament.

Djere beat second seed Diego Schwartzman during that run, going past the Argentine with a 7-6(2), 6-3 scoreline. He also made it to the semi-finals of the Cordoba Open earlier this year.

The 25-year-old enjoys playing on clay and has won six out of nine games on the surface this year.

Kevin Anderson vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Anderson leads Djere 1-0 in head-to-head matchups. The South African won the solitary encounter which took place in the Maharashtra Open last year.

Kevin Anderson vs Laslo Djere prediction

This is a tricky game to call. While Anderson boasts of experience and more success at the highest level, Djere comes into the tournament with strong performances on clay.

Kevin Anderson has made it to the last 16 at Roland Garros in his last two appearances and has a respectable win percentage of 65% at the tournament.

Djere, meanwhile, has his best win percentage at a Grand Slam at the French Open (40%). While the South African will hope to gain a few quick points with his towering serve, Djere is likely to stick to his defensive, reliable playing style.

Prediction: Laslo Djere to win in five sets