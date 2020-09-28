Roland Garros: Kristina Mladenovic vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Kristina Mladenovic vs Laura Siegemund

Date: 29 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm CEST, 4.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / NBC Sport | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Kristina Mladenovic vs Laura Siegemund preview

Kristina Mladenovic faces off against Laura Siegemund at Roland Garros in the first round on Tuesday.

Mladenovic comes into the match in rather poor form, having not had a good result either side of the lockdown. Since the tour resumption in particular the Frenchwoman has looked extremely shaky, registering just two wins despite playing at Palermo, the Western & Southern Open and the US Open.

The 27-year-old now faces Germany's Laura Siegemund, who herself is going through some streaky form despite being one of the more experienced players on tour. The 32-year-old comes into Roland Garros in dire need of some confidence.

Laura Siegemund at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2017

Although she went deep at the Western & Southern Open, the German disappointed at Palermo and the US Open. Doubles has certainly been Siegemund's forte this year, and much like Mladenovic, she comes into Paris looking to play her first match since her exit at the US Open three weeks ago.

Kristina Mladenovic vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head

The meeting in Paris is the fourth between the two players on the WTA Tour, and Laura Siegemund currently leads the head-to-head 2-1 over Kristina Mladenovic.

Their last meeting was at Madrid in 2019, where Mladenovic won 7-6 6-1. But Siegemund was victorious in both the previous encounters - at Stuttgart 2017 and St. Petersburg 2016.

Kristina Mladenovic vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Kristina Mladenovic at the Mutua Madrid Open 2019

Both players come into the tournament in similar form and similar positions in the WTA rankings, making this match a particularly hard one to call. Although Laura Siegemund leads the head-to-head, Kristina Mladenovic won their most recent match - and on clay to boot.

Mladenovic has enjoyed plenty of claycourt success in her career, and her all-court style of play is quite unique in the modern game. That may come in handy given the tricky cold-weather conditions at Roland Garros this year.

Siegemund on the other hand will look to power her way through the match. Being an out-and-out baseliner who is often aggressive from both wings, the German will also have to serve well to keep Mladenovic away from the net.

Prediction: Kristina Mladenovic to win in three sets.