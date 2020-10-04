Roland Garros: Laura Siegemund vs Paula Badosa preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Laura Siegemund vs Paula Badosa

Date: 5 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Match timing: Approx. 6 pm CEST, 9.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Laura Siegemund vs Paula Badosa preview

World No. 66 Laura Siegemund has had an excellent tournament at Roland Garros this year. The German has made it to the fourth round of a major for the first time in her career.

Siegemund made a solid start to her campaign with a straight set win over Kristina Mladenovic, before meeting compatriot Julia Gorges in the second round. Siegemund went down by a set in the match, before mounting a strong comeback to win 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

The 32-year-old then picked up her best result at the tournament, beating No.13 seed Petra Martic with a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-0 scoreline. Every player she's played in the tournament so far was placed higher than her in the WTA Rankings.

She'll now take on Spain's Paula Badosa, whose ranked 21 places behind her.

Spain’s Paula Badosa is into her 1st Round of 16 at a Slam.



The 2015 junior champ @rolandgarros defeats 2017 champ Jelena Ostapenko 64 63.



Clean from Badosa, hitting 15 winners to 10 UFE for the match. The 22yo letting the emotions flow at her chair.



Faces Siegemund.#RG20 pic.twitter.com/HaExNsGX3B — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) October 3, 2020

Badosa has been extremely impressive in Paris as well. She beat Kateryna Kozlova in three sets to kick off her campaign, before meeting No. 29 seed Sloane Stephens in the second round.

Badosa clinched a three-set win again, progressing with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 scoreline. She then came up against 2017 champion Jeļena Ostapenko in the third round and managed to pull off her best performance of the tournament against the Latvian, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Badosa had never gone past the second round at a Grand Slam before this event. However, the Spaniard is a former juniors champion at Roland Garros, having won the girls' singles title in 2015.

Laura Siegemund vs Paula Badosa head-to-head

Siegemund and Badosa have faced off twice so far, with each player winning one match apiece. Their head-to-head is tied at 1-1.

Laura Siegemund will face a player ranked lower than her for the first time in the tournament

Their first encounter came in the ITF Sharm El Sheikh 44 in 2014, where Siegemund won in three sets. However, Paula Badosa got her revenge last year when the duo met again in the Round of 16 of Karlsruhe Open, defeating the German in straight sets.

Laura Siegemund vs Paula Badosa prediction

Siegemund is an excellent player from the baseline with solid groundstrokes on both wings. She also has a great return and loves to hit the ball on the rise.

Siegemund also has extensive experience as a doubles player, having won two US Open doubles titles so far, in 2016 and 2020.

Paula Badosa, too, is a solid baseline player who enjoys deploying a defensive style of play. She has a powerful serve and has hit as many as 18 aces in the tournament so far.

The 22-year-old also made it to the semi-final in Istanbul last week, a result that should give her a boost ahead of this tie. This is a difficult game to call, but Badosa might just edge out Siegemund due to her recent form.

Prediction: Paula Badosa to win in three sets.