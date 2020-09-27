Roland Garros: Lauren Davis vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Lauren Davis vs Katerina Siniakova

Date: 28 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Lauren Davis vs Katerina Siniakova preview

American Lauren Davis will face Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova on Monday in a first-round clash between two unseeded players at the French Open.

Lauren Davis has been in abysmal form of late, failing to win any of her five matches since the season's resumption. The 26-year-old has a dismal 5-10 win-loss record on tour this year.

Despite being relatively comfortable on clay, her record at the French Open leaves a lot to be desired as she has won only two main draw matches in seven appearances.

After a poor start to the season, Katerina Siniakova has turned her fortunes around. The 24-year-old lost in the opening round at both Slams this year but advanced to the quarter-finals in Strasbourg before losing to Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.

Katerina Siniakova has a good record at the French Open

Siniakova has a good record at the French Open. She advanced to the last 16 last year and the round of 32 in 2018, the same year she won the doubles title with partner Barbora Krejcikova.

The World No. 61 has one clay-court title to her name, having won the Swedish Open in 2017.

Lauren Davis vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Lauren Davis and Katerina Siniakova so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Lauren Davis vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

Lauren Davis has struggled at Roland Garros

Lauren Davis has the game to succeed on clay, although her poor record at Roland Garros might not suggest that.

The American is a good mover and relies on her incredible foot speed and court coverage to stay alive in rallies. Davis' backhand is her biggest weapon and she has the ability to consistently hit deep and force her opponents well behind the baseline.

However, the lack of a powerful forehand has often been her undoing and that could be exploited by Siniakova on Monday. The Czech is quite consistent from the back of the court and loves finishing points by taking a backhand on the rise and guiding it up the line.

However, it remains to be seen if Siniakova's backhand has the same venom given the heavier balls being used at this year's French Open.

Prediction: Katerina Siniakova to win in three sets.