Match details

Fixture: Madison Keys vs Shuai Zhang

Date: 28 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sport / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Madison Keys vs Shuai Zhang preview

25 year-old Madison Keys is best known for making the finals of the 2017 US Open, where she lost to fellow American Sloane Stephens. But Keys, who is known for her big serve and powerful groundstrokes, has shown she can play on all surfaces.

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys after the 2017 US Open final which Stephens won

The American has also reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, and the semi-finals at the Australian Open and the French Open. Keys is currently ranked No. 16 in the world and reached the final in Brisbane earlier this year. She also reached the third round of the recent US Open but chose not to play in any of the tune-up events prior to Paris.

Her opponent is the 31-year-old Shuai Zhang, who has been as high as No. 23 in the past and is currently ranked No. 39 in the world. Zhang has reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and at Wimbledon and has won 2 WTA titles as well as 2 WTA $125K series events. Last year, she won the Australian Open doubles event with Samantha Stosur.

Shuai Zhang



Australian Open



2011 1st round

2012 1st round

2014 1st round

2015 1st round

2016 Quarter Finals



Wimbledon



2011 1st round

2014 1st round

2016 1st round

2017 1st round

2018 1st round

2019 Quarter Finals



Madison Keys vs Shuai Zhang head-to-head

The two players have met on five occasions and Zhang leads the head-to-head 3-2, though their last encounter was at the 2016 Australian Open.

Shuai Zhang of China celebrates her fourth round win over Madison Keys of the United States at the 2016 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia

Four of the five meetings have come on hardcourts with Zhang leading that series 3-1 while Keys won their only encounter on clay at the 2013 Italian Open in Rome.

Madison Keys vs Shuai Zhang prediction

Like most Chinese players, Shuai Zhang plays a very solid baseline game and is able to use her groundstrokes to great effect. Given her lead over Keys in their head-to-head, her game obviously poses a challenge to the American player.

She also comes into the event having won three matches on clay in Strasbourg so she will be a little more adapted to the clay courts than the American. However, Keys should be able to come through this tough match and advance to the second round.

Prediction - Madison Keys to win in three sets.