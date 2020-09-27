Match details
Fixture: Madison Keys vs Shuai Zhang
Date: 28 September 2020
Tournament: Roland Garros 2020
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: Approx €38,000,000
Timing: TBD
Live telecast: USA - NBC Sport / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Madison Keys vs Shuai Zhang preview
25 year-old Madison Keys is best known for making the finals of the 2017 US Open, where she lost to fellow American Sloane Stephens. But Keys, who is known for her big serve and powerful groundstrokes, has shown she can play on all surfaces.
The American has also reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, and the semi-finals at the Australian Open and the French Open. Keys is currently ranked No. 16 in the world and reached the final in Brisbane earlier this year. She also reached the third round of the recent US Open but chose not to play in any of the tune-up events prior to Paris.
Her opponent is the 31-year-old Shuai Zhang, who has been as high as No. 23 in the past and is currently ranked No. 39 in the world. Zhang has reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and at Wimbledon and has won 2 WTA titles as well as 2 WTA $125K series events. Last year, she won the Australian Open doubles event with Samantha Stosur.
Madison Keys vs Shuai Zhang head-to-head
The two players have met on five occasions and Zhang leads the head-to-head 3-2, though their last encounter was at the 2016 Australian Open.
Four of the five meetings have come on hardcourts with Zhang leading that series 3-1 while Keys won their only encounter on clay at the 2013 Italian Open in Rome.
Madison Keys vs Shuai Zhang prediction
Like most Chinese players, Shuai Zhang plays a very solid baseline game and is able to use her groundstrokes to great effect. Given her lead over Keys in their head-to-head, her game obviously poses a challenge to the American player.
She also comes into the event having won three matches on clay in Strasbourg so she will be a little more adapted to the clay courts than the American. However, Keys should be able to come through this tough match and advance to the second round.
Prediction - Madison Keys to win in three sets.Published 27 Sep 2020, 16:17 IST